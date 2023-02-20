How to know the data that an application that I downloaded on my cell phone has access to

Although Google has not released the update Android 13 for all devices that have this OS (it has not yet reached medium and low-end cell phones), work is already underway on the next update of Android 14 and it has started development of new characteristics.

One of those that will be part of the system in its next version will be similar to the one that can currently be seen in the Play Store called Data Security and that presents a collection of categories and specifications on how platforms access personal information from profiles. and the use of the devices. However, this function will have a significant change in Android 14.

While data usage information is currently a section that must be accessed from the Play Store, the difference with the next version with the new Android operating system would allow people to see pop-ups on their phones that indicate what will happen to your information once you are given access to it after it has been installed.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: This is how you can find hidden applications on an Android cell phone

App data security section in Google Play Store. (Capture)

This feature will allow users to decide what type of information they want to grant access to for other platforms, as well as what applications can do with the data they collect, whether they are secure or encrypted or if, on the contrary, they can sell them to others. companies.

- Advertisement -

For example, with the version of this function in Android 14, users who allow an application to access their information related to GPS location will automatically see what the platform could do with this data. Once people are clear about the consequences of these accesses, they’ll be able to tap the type of permission they want to give: don’t allow, allow one time, or only allow when using the app.

According to application development specialist Mishaal Rahman, who reported on this new feature of the operating system on his official Twitter account, this feature is not yet available to all developer users and there is no certainty whether it could be active for a future release. global version accessible to all users.

It may interest you: The best way to enter Android applications with your finger print

- Advertisement - App permissions on Android 14. (xda-developers)

In addition, according to the images that he published in his publications within the social network, it was indicated that this function is possibly temporarily active only for GPS location accesses, but could be extended to others before an eventual launch in the future. .

Increased security when downloading applications

On the other hand, because the computer security of users is taken into account during the development of the operating system features, Google is also working on a special feature that prevents users from downloading installations through APK files that allow the installation of platforms that are not present in the authorized store of Play Store.

With this modification made to the Android 14 update code, since there is still no access to a beta test of the update, users who want to download applications by other unofficial means and whose latest version is compatible with previous Android editions at 12 will not be allowed.

The installation of applications through their APK files for Android will no longer be enabled in a future update. (photo: Google)

It may interest you: The special functions of Android navigation buttons

In this way, users will avoid being victims of cybercriminals who use this type of download to harm people’s security. It will also help users prevent additional cybersecurity situations or risks with applications that cannot be updated or receive security patches.