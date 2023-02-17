5G News
Apple patent suggests feature that makes iPhone imitate your friends' voice in...

Apple patent suggests feature that makes iPhone imitate your friends’ voice in iMessage; understand

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple patent suggests feature that makes iPhone imitate your friends' voice in iMessage; understand
Apple obtained a patent for a new technology for iMessage, the native messaging application for iOS, iPadOS and macOS. It is a function for allow the device “read” a received text message by imitating the sender’s voicepossibly similar to Microsoft’s controversial artificial intelligence feature.

As described in the report by PatentlyApple released this Thursday (16), this function would use files with voice data collected by Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, to try to replicate the speech of friends and family. This indicates that the feature would only work among users who own an iPhone (or other Apple device).

(Image: Playback/Patently Apple)

Voice data would only be accessed if the user wanted to use the feature. The system would analyze the unique characteristics of speech in conversations with Siri, store the data in a file on the device and try to mimic the sound when reading the message.

The recipient could choose whether to receive just text messages or a file with voice data from the sender — something that would likely be inaccessible to the user. If you accept both, your messages would be read with a simulation of your voice.

Currently, Siri is responsible for reading aloud text messages in iMessage, serving as an accessibility feature designed for people with visual impairments. The patent would make the experience of this function more personalized, although there are serious security issues involving the use of artificial intelligence in these cases.

As we are only talking about a patent registration, it is still uncertain whether Apple will use this technology in a future iOS update, for example. In a related note, last Wednesday (15), we discovered that the US giant registered its rights to a touch-sensitive side technology for an alleged folding cell phone.

