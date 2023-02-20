Truth or lie: the more megapixels the cell phone camera has, the better photos there are

The camera is one of the decisive factors for users when changing cell phones. This section has had a great evolution in recent years, to the point of allowing you to record movies and take very high-quality photographs. Although the key is not always in the megapixels (MP).

Most brands use this technical feature to promote their devices. But the fact that a camera has 12 megapixels does not make it take worse photos than one of 200, despite the great quantitative difference.

While leaving aside two sections that are much more important in the quality of a photo: the sensor and the diaphragm opening.

What are megapixels

Since cell phones have cameras, MPs have been the central point of discussion to promote the advance, so it is not surprising that users see that the larger that number is, the photos they are going to take with their phone will be top.

A point that is easier to understand at the level marketingunlike explaining the quality of a sensor, its series and other characteristics with a strong technical load.

The elements that define the quality of a photo are the sensor and the aperture of the diaphragm.

Instead, understanding megapixels is perhaps easier, because they are a unit of measurement that represents how big a photo is. This means that if a cell phone has a 5MP camera, its images will have a size of 2592×1944 pixels, which means that the maximum size in which the photo can be printed will be 32×24 centimeters.

In addition, having more megapixels also allows a photo to be cropped to a smaller size and details are not lost, which applies both for printing, for cutting from the mobile or simply zooming.

Quality goes beyond megapixels

This is as far as the value of the MP goes, their relationship is in the size but not in the quality, which is defined by other factors: the sensor and the aperture of the diaphragm.

This part explains the reason why manufacturers have chosen to add more lenses to a cell phone, to the point of having between three and four. This is because the larger the size of the lens, the diaphragm, which is the opening of the lens, will be larger and more light will enter to take the picture. Also, that’s why depth sensors, ultra-angular and others are added.

Light is the key element in the image, since it is the characteristic that allows capturing the greatest number of colors and therefore the details of an element, which in the end translates into better quality.

All of this leads to two points. On the one hand, having more megapixels does not represent better photos because it is not the element that defines them. Although “it is much nicer to say that you have 100 or 200 megapixels instead of saying that you have 50 megapixels, but in practice, having 12 megapixels is enough,” he said. Oliver Schindelbeck, senior director of smartphone technology ZEISS a manufacturer of optical equipment, in an interview with Voonze.

And the other point is that having more MP can play against you, because the “more megapixels there are in the same space, the smaller they will be and the less light they will capture” and “a less amount of light will lead to an increase in noise that will translate in a worse image quality”, as explained by the image engineer javier melenchon to The vanguard.