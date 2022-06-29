Galaxy S22 FE will not be done: more and more sources confirm this

- Advertisement -

In recent days, there has been talk of the possible cancellation of Samsung’s Galaxy S FE series, a family of products that in recent years has given us smartphones characterized by a very high quality / price ratio, especially when the devaluation has helped to lower the list price. – in particular that of Galaxy S21 FE (here our review) – on very competitive levels.

However, it seems that the next Galaxy S22 FE has been canceled and, after the latest rumors a few days ago, another report thinks to reiterate the questionmaking it practically now a certain thing.

GALAXY S22 FE: NEW CONFIRMATIONS ON CANCELLATION

This time the information comes from Yogesh Brar, who in recent days has expressed himself on the issue by intervening on Twitter in support of the thesis of the cancellation of the smartphone. Brar’s tweet went quiet for a few days, however her competence in the world of leaks is proven and worth considering as further proof that the S22 FE is now a closed chapter for Samsung.

As reported by Brar, in fact, there are no indications that could suggest an active development of the smartphone, and if at this point of the year there is no news to that effect it is very likely that the device will never arrive. In addition to this, Brar also denies that Samsung has ever thought of a variant of the S22 FE equipped with a Dimenisity 9000 chip, wondering why we came to talk about this alleged variant.

Galaxy S21 FE will be the latest exponent of the series. Today it is really difficult not to take it into consideration

In short, it seems that there A cancellation of the Galaxy S22 FE will mark the end of a project which was starting to get particularly uncomfortable for more than one range of Samsung products. On the one hand, in fact, the presence of the FE cannibalized the sales of the A series smartphones, which weigh a lot on the huge unsold of the Seoul house, due to a decidedly attractive price in the weeks following the launch.

On the other hand, however, the Galaxy FE represented a threat even for the top of the range of the S series, especially due to the presence of a hardware very similar to that of the flagships, the use of the Qualcomm SoC flagship of the reference year on almost all variants (instead of the Exynos chip) and the adoption of a very similar design to that of much more expensive models. In short, the FE have always been gods devices that paid too much attention to substance and perhaps it is precisely this that has decreed its end.

