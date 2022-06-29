HomeMobileiphoneApple claims Samsung copied iPhone technology and put a bigger screen

Apple claims Samsung copied iPhone technology and put a bigger screen

The battle between Android and iOS dates back many years, with die-hard fans of the operating system on each side.

Today, The Wall Street Journal has published a documentary about 15 years of the iPhone, where an Apple executive criticizes Samsung for copying the iPhone.

The criticism comes from Apple’s chief marketing officer, Greg Joswiak, responding to a question about how Samsung’s competitor products affected Apple in the early days of the iPhone.

[Samsung era] upset. And they were annoying because, as you know, they copied our technology. They took the innovations that we had created and created a bad copy of it, and just put a bigger screen around it. So yeah, we weren’t very happy.

Apple sued Samsung for infringing its patents in 2011 and, in March 2018, the Korean company was sentenced to pay $539 million for patent infringement.

For its part, Samsung maintains that the company has been a pioneer in many aspects, such as the water resistance of its smartphones or large OLED screens.

