Google Camera and Contacts are updated on Android: the news

Over the past few days / hours, Google has updated two important elements of its vast fleet of apps for Android devices: Camera and Contacts. Here are all the most important details.

GOOGLE ROOM 8.5: PREPARATIONS FOR PIXEL 6A

The version 8.5 of the Google Camera the default Pixel app and a fundamental starting point for the world of modding, thanks to the excellent image processing software algorithms developed by the Mountain View developers.

At the moment, no particularly noteworthy news has emerged, but it is very likely that the new version is preparatory to the arrival on the market of the Pixel 6a, expected for the next few weeks (at least in the United States). According to what is reported beyond the ocean, the new version of the app is being distributed on almost all the Pixels, regardless of the presence on board the Tensor proprietary SoC (for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro) or various models of Qualcomm Snapdragon ( all previous Pixels).

If you own a Pixel, it is safe to assume that you will receive the update within a few hours / days; if you really can’t wait, you can proceed with the manual installation by downloading the package from APK Mirror.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max official: top of the range 8K set-top box with HDMI 2.1

GOOGLE CONTACTS: CARDS LAYOUT

The main novelty, basically, is the transition to card layout for the contact detail page. Where once information was organized into a simple list, it is now divided and subsets with a logical sense. It is also interesting to observe the disappearance of the floating button at the bottom right for modifying the details: the command, marked by the same pencil icon that was in the button, has been repositioned to the top right, near the overflow menu and button for favorites. It seems that the new layout takes up a little more space than the previous one, so it may be less practical, but we’ll see when it is actually available.

Google Contacts is one of the apps pre-installed on most Android devices with integrated Google services, so it should update over the next few days for everyone – always via the Play Store of course. The APK of the new version, 3.71, has already been around for a couple of days via APK Mirror. If you want to proceed with the installation, just click here.

