The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE will never arrive according to a rumor

In 2020, Samsung surprised us with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. This smartphone offered a good part of the specifications of the Galaxy S20, but at a lower price, which is why it was very successful. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, however, was not as successful, as the Galaxy S21 was a better option in some respects. Now many fans await the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, but a new rumor suggests that this phone may not arrive. According to SamMobile sources, Samsung could be thinking of ending the Fan Edition line. This would mean that there will be no Galaxy S22 FE or any other FE models in the future. The rumor makes sense as the Galaxy S20 FE was a hit because the Galaxy S20s were so expensive. Now that Samsung has dropped prices on that line, a Fan Edition model makes less sense. In addition, Samsung’s Galaxy A series competes more and more closely.