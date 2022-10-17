Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Do you have shaky photos on your phone? The Pixel 7 can fix them

Published on

By Abraham
Do you have shaky photos on your phone? Well, with the latest Pixel 7 phones, now you can fix that annoying blur and, as Google claims, “relive the moment with the same clarity with which you remember it.”

Thanks to the new Tensor G2 chipset of the new Pixels and its machine learning capabilities, users with a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro can remove blur and visual noise from their old photos with “just a few taps” using the Google Photos app, even if they were taken with other phones.

Also, as Google stated, you can also use Magic Eraser to “eliminate distractions.”

The example image that Google has shown is quite impressive, so we can’t wait to get our hands on it to try them with the ones from our own gallery.

original photo

fixed photo

However, while the Tensor G2 now allows you to fix shaky photos, ideally no shaky photos will be taken. And it seems that with his new chip Google has lowered the chances that your photos will be blurry.

Google Pixels already did it, especially around faces, but now the Tensor G2 makes the image look sharper and the Night mode function faster, thus neutralizing the blur that could appear when taking a photo. in low light conditions.

In this way, the new Pixel 7 series produces beautiful low-light photos with “the same clarity”. And to further enhance sharpness, the Pixel 7 automatically merges the images from the ultra-wide and main cameras.


