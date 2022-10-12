The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now official: Specifications and price

- Advertisement -

Google today introduced the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 smartphones at your event “Made by Google 2022”. The latest Pixel phones are powered by the new Tensor G2 processor, the second generation of Google’s chip.

The Pixel 7 Pro, being the star, as it comes with an improved camera setup while the Pixel 7 has the same optics as the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 7 series follows the same design language that we have seen with the Pixel 6 series with a design with a strip on the back where the cameras are located. The two devices are available in three color options and are made of aluminum.

Both phones also come with features like cinematic video blur, 4K 60fps video on all cameras, 10-bit HDR video recording, magic erase, and photo refocus — the latter exclusive only to the Pixel 7 series.

You can now pre-order Pixel 7 from €649 and Pixel 7 Pro from €899. The phones will be available in the Google store and on Amazon starting October 13.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Specs and Features

The Google Pixel 7 Pro sports a great 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 10 to 120Hz. Inside, the device is powered by the new Google Tensor G2, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In the photographic section, the Pixel 7 Pro has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP main wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

There is a 10.8MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The camera offers features like 30x hybrid zoom, macro focus, optical stabilization, true tone, motion blur, and more.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging via USB Type-C with cable 30W, and there is also support for wireless charging.

The phone runs Android 13 out of the box, making it the first to do so. Other features include 5G, Titan M2 chip for security, in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, IP68 rating, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Google Pixel 7: specifications and features

The smaller Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. It also incorporates the Tensor G2 chip with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Pixel 7 comes with a 50MP wide angle camera and a 12MP ultra wide angle lens一 similar to last year’s Pixel 6. It also comes with a 10.8MP selfie camera.

The Pixel 7 has a 4,355mAh battery and supports fast charging by USB-C with cable of 30W and wireless charging. The rest of the specs are similar to the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 7

specs Pixel 7Pro Pixel 7 Screen 6.7″ QHD+ AMOLED 6.3″ FHD+ AMOLED Soda 120Hz 90Hz Processor G2 tensioner RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128/256GB Drums 5,000mAh 4,355mAh Burden 30W wired and wireless Waterproof IP68 Security titan m2 chip Biometrics Fingerprint reader and face unlock Price From €899 From €649



