Tesla will update the software of a million of its cars due to a fault in the windows

It is known that the company Tesla is working on -and rolling out- a new update for some of its electric cars. The reason is not to offer improvements in what has to do with the functions offered by the operating system, but to correct a bug detected in the operation of windows that is potentially dangerous for users. We tell you what it is.

The failure has been detected and has been known in a document from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). What happens is that several models of the manufacturer fail to use the windows, since when closing these, excessive force is sometimes exerted that can be harmful to users. Therefore, it must be corrected and, for this, the mentioned update is released.

A problem that is not particularly serious at the moment

We say this because, at the moment, in Tesla they have no knowledge of injury problems or the like by the force exerted by the windows when they are raised. In other words, the failure is one of those that has to be solved, but it is not easy for anyone to get hurt for this reason. But it is still curious that the system of obstacle detection that the cars of the North American company have does not come into operation before the window generates a force greater than desirable.

pixabay

Are many Tesla cars affected?

Well, the firm led by Elon Musk has indicated that the exact number of vehicles that are affected is 1,096,762 units, which is not bad at all. The models that are affected are the following: Model 3 (2017 to 2022), Model Y (2021 and 2022); Model S and Model X (2021 and 2022). Ideally, wait for the notification from Tesla itself that will be sent to owners on November 15, before anything else, since not all those sold have the bug commented on and, for now, it seems that most are from the US.

The fact is that everything has been detected in time and the reaction is quick on the part of Tesla, so this problem, which is not critical – far from it – will be solved quickly and nobody will have to suffer a pinch in the case of using sale of the company’s electric cars. By the way, the update will be done automatically. wireless so you won’t have to do anything different than other times when upgrading firmware.