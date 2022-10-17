musk's capitulation to twitter will be painful for some

- Advertisement -

What still seemed like a coin toss early Tuesday became a real possibility late afternoon: Elon Musk says he really is going to buy Twitter for $44 billion. After nearly half a year of ridiculous shenanigans, investors can score a win, as can a board that seemed to have made several mistakes. For others, however, Musk’s capitulation will be painful.

Almost as quickly as Musk said he wanted to buy Twitter, he decided the deal wasn’t for him. When he made the proposal for him in April, the council quickly sealed a deal without holding an auction. Musk lined up alongside him investors who pledged huge sums with no questions asked. Shortly after, he launched a campaign against the company, accusing it of hiding fake accounts. By July, he wanted out.

The case was to go to trial on the 17th of this month. Meanwhile, both debt and equity markets look nothing like they did when the deal was signed. The rise in rates has caused the valuations of technology companies to plummet. Debt investors are tightening their portfolios as those guys make yesterday’s deals look far-fetched.

However, Musk, according to a document from the SEC, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, wants the deal to go through, without further explanation. Twitter will probably want a Delaware judge to seal a watertight deal before breaking out the champagne. The company cannot be blamed for fearing that this is just another chess move in the back-and-forth saga. But if everything is fulfilled, the agreement could be closed in a matter of days.

That would leave the banks in a rather difficult situation. They have to pay 13,000 million dollars of financing. Morgan Stanley, which is leading the deal for Musk, already reported $282 million in loan-related losses last quarter. But Musk’s unpredictability may have meant some banks haven’t yet factored in potential losses on their loans to buy Twitter. Realizing them would be as unexpected as it would be painful.

For Twitter, the future is unclear. Musk has said the company in practice lied about its metrics, appeared to be in breach of non-disclosure and non-disparagement obligations, and tweeted CEO Parag Agrawal the poop emoji. Also, from an operational point of view, he faces many challenges.

How much attention Musk, busy running the $780 billion automaker Tesla and other companies like SpaceX, will pay to these challenges is an open question. To be sure, Twitter shareholders stand to gain a lot. Twitter itself may be on a rocky road.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation, by Carlos Gómez Abajo, is the responsibility of Five days