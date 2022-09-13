Google wants to take part of the production of the Pixels to India, according to a leak

Although it still maintains a large percentage of mobile manufacturing within its borders, the truth is that there are more and more frequent s from manufacturers who are beginning to remove their products from Chinese manufacturing lines. It already happened with giants like Samsung (Vietnam), Xiaomi ( ) and Apple (India), and it seems that It’s going to happen again with .

According to what they tell from The Information, sources from the North American company have told them that Google is considering a change of course in the manufacture of its Pixel mobile phones. They also mention that Google is now opening an auction process to choose what will be its next mobile manufacturer in the country of the Ganges. That is, in India.

10% or 20% of Pixels production to India

Currently, Google makes 100% of its Pixel phones in China. About 5 million phones. But it seems that this is going to change according to the information that comes from company sources captured by The Information. Google intends to take of its production to India, and it does not seem that it will be a small pinch.

According to the newspaper’s sources, Google would have asked several manufacturers in India to submit offers for the manufacture (in reality, more assembly than manufacture) of between half a million and a million Pixel mobile units. We said that it is not a small pinch because it would mean take between 10% and 20% of the total production to India of company terminals.

Sundar Pichai would have already hinted at the beginning of the year that the company could take part of the production there, but it seems that the process has started with the request for proposals to study the associated costs. China will continue to manufacture every component mounted on board a Pixel, at least for now, so they would only lose the role of assembler. And only part of the total production.

Apparently, from Alphabet, parent company of Google, also consider vietnam as another of the ideal destinations to take the Pixels out of China. All this due, from what these sources say, to the blockades imposed by China as a result of COVID-19. Blockades that are hindering exports and slowing down manufacturing.

