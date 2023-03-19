youtube music, automatic download of recently played songs arrives

- Advertisement -

Youtube Music offers a new setting for subscribed users with a paid plan, which allows you to Automatically download recently played songs. The feature is activated via a switch in the app settings, as visible from the first screenshots that begin to be shared

It should be clarified that the unprecedented setting is independent of Smart Downloads, which is the feature that allows you to download up to 500 songs based on our tastes.

We thus discover that thanks to it, up to 200 recently listened to songs can be downloaded, but a dedicated playlist will not be created for these and can be found through the “Downloads” shortcut in the main section of the application.

The feature was introduced in mid-January 2023 as a new feature, but for all intents and purposes, it’s only now becoming available on Android. At the moment it has not yet been announced for iOS, but we cannot rule out its arrival soon.

Recall that recently Youtube Music has also begun to introduce Custom Radios. This feature allows you to create your own radio and is available on the homepage of the iOS or Android app. When you enter the creation phase it is possible choose up to 30 artists, specify if you want to listen only to their music or if you prefer content from similar musicians to be included. Filters allow in-depth choices about the playback, allowing us to create mixes between multiple artists and genres, for example limiting it to only the songs we know, new songs or a mix of both.