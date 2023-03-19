5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeSocial NetworksYoutubeYouTube Music, automatic download of recently played songs arrives

YouTube Music, automatic download of recently played songs arrives

Android

Published on

By Abraham
youtube music, automatic download of recently played songs arrives
youtube music, automatic download of recently played songs arrives
- Advertisement -

Youtube Music offers a new setting for subscribed users with a paid plan, which allows you to Automatically download recently played songs. The feature is activated via a switch in the app settings, as visible from the first screenshots that begin to be shared

It should be clarified that the unprecedented setting is independent of Smart Downloads, which is the feature that allows you to download up to 500 songs based on our tastes.

 

- Advertisement -

We thus discover that thanks to it, up to 200 recently listened to songs can be downloaded, but a dedicated playlist will not be created for these and can be found through the “Downloads” shortcut in the main section of the application.

The feature was introduced in mid-January 2023 as a new YouTube Music feature, but for all intents and purposes, it’s only now becoming available on Android. At the moment it has not yet been announced for iOS, but we cannot rule out its arrival soon.

Fairphone 4 5G modular and super resistant: the JerryRigEverything test

Recall that recently Youtube Music has also begun to introduce Custom Radios. This feature allows you to create your own radio and is available on the homepage of the iOS or Android app. When you enter the creation phase it is possible choose up to 30 artists, specify if you want to listen only to their music or if you prefer content from similar musicians to be included. Filters allow in-depth choices about the playback, allowing us to create mixes between multiple artists and genres, for example limiting it to only the songs we know, new songs or a mix of both.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How hinge technology works in foldable phones

cell phone brand HONOR incorporated superlight gearless hinge technology into its new cell phone,...
Huawei

Honor X8a available in Italy with free Earbuds 2 Lite | Price

  Honor X8a officially debuts in Italy following its launch last week. Thin (7.48mm) and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.