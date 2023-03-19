The reason why so many Elon Musk tweets are appearing

In the last days the users of Twitter have seen how the trills of Elon Musk they appear constantly, even repetitively in the ‘For You’ section of the app feed. The origin of this situation occurs after a complaint from the owner of said platform during the super bowl.

The reason why so many tweets from the billionaire appear is not the result of an error, but rather an order for the social network’s engineers to implement a system that would boost the CEO’s comments after a direct complaint from him.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, Musk made a publication supporting the Philadelphia Eagles a comment also made by the president of USA, Joe Biden. However, the trill of the owner of Tesla It reached about 9 million impressions, while the president’s had about 29 million impressions.

The newspaper Platformer He says that this caused an inconvenience to the manager and he sent a message to the engineers through his cousin James Muskensuring that they were “debugging” an error that affected the entire platform and that they needed all the available engineers to solve it.

“Anyone who can make dashboards and write software please can you help solve this problem. This is very urgent. If you are willing to help, please give this post a thumbs up,” was the message sent to employees around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

The result has been the constant presence of Musk’s tweets in the users’ feed, with up to five recent consecutive tweets being seen or responses from the owner of the social network to other content.

This was the solution to the error

Platformer note that to solve the problem of the impressions to the trill of the CEO of Twitter a special team of 80 engineers was dedicated solely to that task.

Among the reasons they found was that many users had silenced Elon Musk after the acquisition of the company and that there were also flaws in the platform’s algorithm, which caused their tweets to appear for less time.

So their solution was to artificially boost the billionaire’s tweets by a factor of 1,000, resulting in the posts appearing many more times than other posts.

This led to the tweets bypassing the algorithm of the ‘For you’ section in the application, so that many users who do not follow the manager began to see their content repetitively.

Complaints from people were not long in coming and Musk He assured that they will make adjustments to the algorithm, although his trills continue to be enhanced by factors of less than 1,000 points.

Thanks to the modification that the engineers made in recent days, the impressions of the posts made by the billionaire have an average of 45 million impressions, including likes, retweets, responses and views.

How to deactivate a Twitter account

To start the process of deactivating an account Twitter from a desktop or laptop computer, users must follow these steps, which are very similar to those that must be carried out from mobile devices of iOS either Android.

– Click on the 3 point menu (…) that appears on the left side of the screen and then click on the “Settings and support” section.

– Within this selection, you will find the option “Setting and privacy”, which you will have to enter.

– In this section, you can see the “Your account” tab, within which is the option “deactivate your account”. Clicking will open a list of information users will need to be aware of.

– After reading the series of 5 key points for deactivation, users will be able to click on the button “Deactivate”.

– People will have to re-enter the password of the account to confirm the decision to proceed with the deactivation of the profile.