YouTube Music starts displaying album and song credits in the app

YouTube Music began receiving a small update this Thursday (16) that seems to finally bring a feature long awaited by users. the streaming app will now display credits for albums and songsthat is, all the names responsible for the disc or track being played. As discovered by the user matteventu from Reddit, the credits can be accessed through the menu (⁝) of a track, where there will be a new option entitled “View music credits”. Apparently, the novelty is only available in the Android version. The page will show the artists behind the work. See in the screenshots:

You will notice that the page displays sections such as "Performed by…", "Written by…", "Produced by…", and an area to credit the provider of the song or album metadata. The novelty allows artists behind the spotlight – composers, producers and other professionals in the field – to have more visibility for their work. - Advertisement - Other services, such as TIDAL, display even more detailed information about a work's composition. The rival streaming app shows data such as samples borrowed from other songs (samples), responsible for sound engineering to give credit to instrumentalists and other professionals in the recording studio.

Google seems to be rolling out the update to service users graduallyso it’s possible that it will become available to everyone over the next few weeks. YouTube Music Premium costs BRL 16.90/month on its individual plan, but you can save with an annual subscription for BRL 169; the family plan costs BRL 25.50/month and allows you to add up to five family members who live in the same house. Even for free users, the platform offers personalized experiences.