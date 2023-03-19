Analysis of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in depth and opinion

- Advertisement -

Don’t have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to find out what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the Xiaomi 13 Pro. At the end of February, Xiaomi announced the arrival in Spain of the family of smartphones, made up of the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro models.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.7″ AMOLED screen up to 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, wide-angle (50MP f/1.9) + ultra-wide-angle ( 50MP f/2.4) + 3.3x telephoto lens (50MP f/2.0), front camera (32MP f/2.0) and 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

I have had the opportunity to test the Xiaomi 13 Pro for a few weeks, which has allowed me to get to know the device in depth. Next, I tell you my impressions.

- Advertisement -

Sections of the analysis

Design Screen Hardware connectivity Biometrics Battery Software Multimedia Camera calls Precio conclusions The best and the worst

Design

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has an elegant design, with a ceramic finish that only the most sophisticated smartphones can boast.

Its front is dominated by a large 6.7″ screen surrounded by symmetrical and rather narrow frames , although a bit thicker than, for example, those of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Utra.

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has opted for a front with curved glass on the sides, so the side frames are more concealed than in other phones with flat screens.

For some users, curved screens are not an advantage, quite the opposite, since the lateral curvature often produces reflections and color changes at the edges.

Fortunately, Xiaomi has reduced the intensity of the curve and, although the sides are perceived as slightly darker, it is quite subtle.

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi 13 Pro makes great use of the front , around 90% according to GSMArena data . This is a similar value to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which also boasts narrow bezels.

Xiaomi has opted for a front camera perforated in a central hole in the upper area, with an adequate size, although not as small as other competitors. Other smartphones place the perforated camera in the upper left corner and, in my opinion, that is where it goes most unnoticed, both in daily use and when watching videos or playing horizontally.

The phone uses Gorilla Glass Victus reinforced glass on the front. This guarantees great resistance against bumps and scratches, although, if we want to be demanding, Samsung already uses the second generation of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in its flagships this year.

The back is ceramic and curved at the sides. Ceramic is a rare material in smartphones. Its color limitations make it a hard sell for some manufacturers. As an advantage, it is very difficult to scratch, since only minerals such as topaz or diamond can leave marks.

The front and back are joined by an aluminum chassis , which is a material commonly used in high-end smartphones. However, Apple opts for stainless steel for its Pro models, which is even more resistant.

The phone is available in only two color variants — black and white — with the black color being the one that I have tested. Despite having a glossy finish, fingerprints don’t leave too much mark on its surface, which is a plus for those of us who hate carrying dirty phones.

The smooth finish of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is quite slippery in the hand , so you have to be careful that it does not slip off by accident.

Xiaomi has included a rectangular module to house the rear cameras in the corner. The module protrudes from the surface of the phone like the crater of a volcano, causing the phone to dance when the screen is touched while resting on a table.

With a thickness of 8.4 mm (not including the camera island) and a weight of 229 grams , the Xiaomi 13 Pro is not exactly a small or light phone. In fact, in the hand it feels like a blunt phone, the kind that feels in the hand.

Measurements (mm.) Weight (g) Screen Screen to body ratio (*) Samsung

163 × 78 × 8,9 234 6,8″ 90% HONOR 70

161 × 73 × 7,9 178 6,7″ 91% ⏩ Xiaomi 13 Pro

163 × 75 × 8,4 229 6,7″ 90% Huawei Mate 50 Pro 162 x 76 × 8.5 205 6,7″ 91% Pixel 7 Pro

163 × 77 × 8,9 212 6,7″ 89% iPhone 14 Pro Max

161 × 78 × 7,9 240 6,7″ 88% iPhone 14 Plus

161 × 78 × 7,8 203 6,7″ 87% OPPO Find X5 Pro

164 × 74 × 8,5 218 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 11

163 × 74 × 8,5 205 6,7″ 90% Huawei P50 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% OPPO Find X5

160 × 73 × 8.7 196 6,6″ 89% Nothing Phone (1)

159 × 76 × 8,3 194 6,6″ 86% Sony Xperia 1 IV

165 × 71 × 8.2 185 6,5″ 84% Xiaomi 13

153 × 72 × 8.0 189 6,4″ 89% Pixel 7

156 × 73 × 8,7 197 6,3 85% iPhone 14 Pro

148 × 72 × 7,9 206 6,1″ 87% iPhone 14

147 × 72 × 7,8 172 6,1″ 86%

(*) Screen-to-body ratio data obtained from GSMArena

Next, we are going to review the four sides of the smartphone to review the buttons and connectors it incorporates.

On the right side, we find the power button and next to it, an elongated volume button. Both buttons are well distinguished by touch, so we have no problem clicking on one or the other without looking at it.

The left side is free of any element.

The top of the phone features two microphones, an IR emitter, and a hole to complement the top speaker located in the ear cup.

The bottom of the phone has the USB Type-C connector, a speaker, a microphone, and a SIM card tray.

Xiaomi has given the phone IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust, so you can rest easy even if it takes a dip. Although it is not the first Xiaomi smartphone to have this certification — the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra holds that honor — it is not common to find this type of protection on Xiaomi phones.

However, we must not forget that water damage is not covered by the guarantee, so you should not use your mobile phone to take underwater photos.

Screen

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73″ AMOLED LTPO screen with WQHD+ resolution (3,200 × 1,440 pixels) and an elongated aspect ratio (20:9), which translates into a high pixel density of 522 ppi.



The sub-pixel array is of the PenTile type , as is usual for OLED panels. This means that the sub-pixels are placed in a diamond shape with more green sub-pixels than red or blue. Therefore, the effective resolution of the panel is lower than the nominal when the screen displays blue or red colors.

The LCD screens that other phones have have RGB matrices, where the sub-pixels are placed one after the other, in red-green-blue (RGB) rows, so the advertised resolution applies equally to the sub-pixels. of each colour. In any case, with such a high pixel density, this is not a problem.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro allows you to choose whether the phone should use its native 1440p resolution or a lower 1080p resolution to save battery life. If you choose 1440p mode, there’s a switch that allows the phone to automatically switch to 1080p when it decides it’s appropriate to save battery life.

Xiaomi has incorporated a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This higher rate translates into greater smoothness when scrolling through the interface, scrolling vertically in the application drawer, the web browser, the forum gallery or in your network feeds social networks such as Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

Just as important as a high refresh rate is the possibility of reducing it when it is not necessary to reduce battery consumption. In this regard, the Xiaomi 13 Pro offers an adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 1 Hz .

In my tests, by activating the Show refresh rate option in the Developer menu, I was able to see the refresh rate (Hz) in real time. In the default refresh rate mode, the phone displays the interface at 120 Hz, but reduces to 1 Hz if we stay for a few seconds with the screen fixed. It also intelligently switches to 24, 30 or 60 Hz when performing certain tasks, such as watching videos at 24, 30 or 60 FPS.

A curious aspect is that, if the brightness is low, the refresh rate is always at maximum (60 or 120 Hz) and only decreases when watching videos.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro panel performs touch sampling up to 240 Hz , so the response to your keystrokes is instantaneous. This is especially interesting in action games, where it is important that the screen responds quickly.

In addition to having a high refresh rate, the Xiaomi 13 Pro screen offers a wide range of colors, being capable of covering 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

Color spaces. Source: AVS Forum

If you’re not familiar with color spaces, all high-end smartphones more than cover the standard Android color space: Rec. 709 / sRGB.

The most advanced try to comply with the DCI-P3 space used in the film industry, and a few point towards the even wider Rec. 2020 color space , which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the full Rec. 2020 color space, but many panels do cover the DCI-P3 space.

On the other hand, HDR technology increases the dynamic range of color tones displayed on the screen. The Xiaomi 13 Pro panel is compatible with HDR10+ and also with Dolby Vision (few smartphones offer compatibility with this format), so we can enjoy compatible content from Netflix and other sources.

To analyze the quality of the screen we have carried out various tests with the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

The Xiaomi 13 Pro offers a screen setting called Color Scheme that allows you to control the color gamut that the screen points to and the color temperature of the screen. Xiaomi offers three modes: Vivid (on by default, targets DCI-P3) , Saturated (targets DCI-P3 but increases saturation), and Original (targets sRGB).

Xiaomi also offers an Advanced Settings mode within Color Scheme that allows you to choose between three color gamuts: original (identifies the color gamut automatically through color calibration), P3 (displays all screen content in the color gamut). DCI-P3 color gamut) and sRGB (displays all screen content in the sRGB color gamut).

By default, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes set to Vivid color mode , which targets the DCI P3 color space, offering somewhat more realistic colors than Saturated mode.

In Vivid mode, the display offers good but room for improvement in color fidelity, with an average error against the DCI P3 color space of 2.8 dE and a maximum error of 7.4 dE. In this mode, the phone covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and 96% of the DCI-P3 color space used in the film industry.

The color white has a color temperature of 7,448ºK, above the reference level of 6,500ºK, so the screen has a marked bluish tint.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 DCI P3 Gamut Coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in Vivid color mode

In the Saturated color mode , which is the one that offers the most vivid colors, the Xiaomi 13 Pro offers reasonably good color fidelity, since the average error against the DCI P3 space turns out to be 3.1 dE with a maximum error of 7.4 dE.

The display’s color gamut covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 100% of the wider DCI-P3 color space . As for the color temperature, we find ourselves with 7,405ºK, which is above the reference value, which means that the screen has a bluish tint here too.

Color fidelity vs. DCI P3 sRGB color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in Saturated color mode

In Original Color mode , color fidelity is excellent as the average error is 1.1 dE (a value below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 dE is considered unacceptable) and the maximum error is 2.6 dE .

In this mode, the display covers 100% of the sRGB color mode and falls within 72% of the DCI-P3 color space. The color white has a color temperature of 6,418ºK, quite close to the reference value of neutral white.

Color fidelity vs. sRGB DCI P3 color gamut coverage color temperature Gamma

Results in Original color mode

According to my own measurements, the maximum screen brightness is around 482 nits in manual brightness mode.

The brightness temporarily increases up to 1,170 nits when we activate the automatic brightness adjustment and we are under bright light such as sunlight, since the HBM (High Brightness Mode) mode comes into operation. This value is close to the 1,200 nits that Xiaomi indicates on its website in relation to HBM mode.

The maximum brightness is very high, above the best flagships of the moment, so you will not have any problem using the phone in bright sunlight.

The black color is very deep , to the point that my colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of gloss. This means that it is really black and that the contrast is theoretically infinite (5,000,000:1 according to Xiaomi).

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this causes the contrast and brightness to vary less when moving relative to the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the viewing angles are wide and the colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle. However, on the sides of the screen, the curve of the screen does slightly alter the colors when looking at the screen.

With the phone locked with the screen off, we can turn it on by double tapping on the screen or by lifting it from the table . The screen also turns on automatically when we receive a notification or, if we prefer, we can make only edges light up or an animation of stars appear.

Xiaomi offers the Always On Display functionality that allows you to permanently display the clock, date, time, battery, app icons with notifications, and other items. Xiaomi allows you to customize the design by showing watches of different styles, kaleidoscope-like figures, drawings or signatures in monochrome or multicolor options.

Since this functionality increases power consumption, it is possible to choose if it should be displayed permanently, only for 5 seconds after touching, or at certain times. It is also possible to disable it when the Battery Saver mode is active.

Always Active Screen of the Xiaomi 13 Pro



The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a functionality called reading mode , which is a blue light filter that reduces eye fatigue by limiting the amount of blue light emitted by the screen.

It is possible to choose a classic setting (warmer colors) or paper (warmer colors with a paper texture), in both cases it is possible to adjust the color temperature. You can also program the automatic ignition at certain times or coinciding with the sunset.

Xiaomi has included a feature called Adaptive Colors , which adjusts the colors on the screen to the ambient lighting. It’s similar to the True Tone functionality on the iPhone, which adjusts the white balance to the lighting in your environment to simulate the color of a sheet of paper.

We also find high-frequency PWM dimming at 1920 Hz, which prevents screen flickering at low brightness levels while maintaining color fidelity. Even though it is imperceptible to the eye, this flicker causes headaches in some people.

Other smartphones resort to DC Dimming which, by acting on the screen circuit power, reduces flicker at the cost of deteriorating image quality.

Other features are also present called Super Resolution , which rescales the resolution of videos to increase it, AI Image Enhancement , which identifies objects (plants, animals, buildings) in Gallery images and dynamically adjusts contrast and color, and AI HDR Enhancement, which processes SDR videos with HDR effects to bring out more detail in bright or dark areas.

These effects increase battery consumption and, in general, their effect goes almost unnoticed, so my recommendation is that you leave them disabled — that’s how they are by default.

One of the biggest problems that users attribute to Xiaomi is the usual use of a virtual proximity sensor. Experience tells us that these types of sensors have not always worked correctly, which is not acceptable in a smartphone of a certain price.

Luckily, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hardware proximity sensor , which is located in a small area of ​​the upper frame of the screen, to the right of the front camera.

Another interesting aspect is that it has two ambient light sensors, one on the front and one on the back, for a more accurate adjustment of the brightness of the screen depending on the environment.

hardware and performance

The Xiaomi 13 Pro incorporates the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip , a high-end chip introduced at the end of 2022 and manufactured in the 4nm process at TSMC (N4P).

Unlike Samsung, Xiaomi does not have a slightly modified Qualcomm chip, but apparently the standard chip.

ℹ️ Info: This is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip

It integrates four different CPU cores: a fast and large ARM Cortex-X3 main core up to 3.36 GHz (versus 3.2 GHz on the standard chip), two high-performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores up to 2.8 GHz, another two Cortex-A710 performance cores up to 2.8 GHz and three ARM Cortex-A510 efficiency cores up to 2 GHz. All cores can use the 8 MB shared L3 cache.

A big improvement on the Snapdragon 8 G2 is the integrated Adreno 740 GPU, which supports Hardware Raytracing. The integrated Adreno 730 offers a graphical improvement of 30% compared to the previous Adreno 660.



The chip also integrates a Hexagon accelerator for AI workloads (tensor, scalar, and vector). The built-in AI engine can deliver up to 4x faster AI performance thanks to the increased tensor engine.

The ISP 18-Bit-Spectra is capable of processing photos up to 200 MP and working with videos up to 8k30 (including 10-bit, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision). The 18-Bit-Spectra-ISP has also undergone great improvements and is now called Snapdragon Sight.

The integrated Snapdragon X70 5G modem is also new, as is the FastConnect 7800 modem with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

One of the common problems with high-end chips is that they tend to get hot easily. Fortunately, Xiaomi has incorporated a huge 3,400 mm² vapor chamber , which, together with intelligent temperature control, manages to effectively reduce the temperature of the processor in conditions of intensive use.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM , the fastest we can find in a smartphone.

LPDDR5x memory is manufactured using the 14nm process and offers a data transfer rate of 8.5 Gbps , which is 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5’s 6.4 Gbps speed. In addition, it offers 20% lower power consumption than LPDDR5 DRAM.

Xiaomi adds a functionality called memory extension that allows you to add an additional 3, 5 or 7 GB using the storage space. I just don’t see much use for this functionality that has become so fashionable lately, but it doesn’t hurt to have it either.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is marketed with a capacity of 256 GB. This storage is very fast, since it is UFS 4.0 type.

UFS 4.0 increases read speeds up to 4,200 MB/s, which is essentially double the currently available UFS 3.1 standard. Write speeds also increase to 2,800 MB/s, up from 1,200 MB/s.

Read and write performance numbers refer to sequential transfers, so random reads and writes will likely be slower. In addition, UFS 4.0 is 46% more efficient in terms of power consumption than UFS 3.1 , as it is capable of delivering a sequential read speed of up to 6.0 MB/s per milliamp (mA).

The port is OTG compatible, so you can plug in a USB-C dongle and access it like external storage. You can also connect other peripherals. However, it does not support DisplayPort over USB-C to view the screen on a TV or monitor.

I’ve put the Xiaomi 13 Pro through some benchmark tests to see how it fares against other high-end phones, and below are the results of each test.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 1,240,215 points , a very high score that surpasses the best flagships.

In the Geekbench 6 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 1,389/5,201 points in single/multi-core tests. It is a very high result in multi-core, but somewhat low in mono-core compared to other smartphones with the same chip.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test, which measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 15,182 points , again a very high value.

In terms of storage, the phone scores extremely high in AndroBench reading speed tests since, as we have said, it has the fastest UFS 4.0 storage.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has performed quite well, with performance dropping by 16% over that period.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphics benchmarks to check the expected performance in games.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level and high-efficiency APIs (Metal on iOS and Vulkan on Android), the phone manages to unleash its full potential and achieves very high results compared to other phones.

In the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone also achieved a very high score of 11,092 points.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I’ve tried several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile .

Using the GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters in these games in real world play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring gaming performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

Games get a stable rate around 60 FPS in Asphalt 9, Call of Duty and Real Racing 3. These are high values, as expected for a smartphone with these characteristics, but for some reason Xiaomi seems to have limited the games at 60 FPS, when other phones, for example, manage to hit 100+ FPS in Real Racing 3.

Game FPS (mediana) FPS stability FPS Min.-Max. %CPU / %GPU

Asphalt 9 60 100% 48-61 7% / 39% Real Racing 3

61 100% 60-61 4% / 27% Call of Duty 61 100% 57-62 9% / 29%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Default graphics quality

Call of Duty Mobile: “Very high” graphics quality and frames per second at “Full” speed



In addition to specific graphics performance, it is important to know if the phone is able to sustain this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature. The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

The phone has achieved an excellent result of 99.7%, which means that the graphics performance does not deteriorate after a long period of use.

In general, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has achieved spectacular results in the benchmarks, as expected since it incorporates the best hardware one can dream of in an Android phone today.

On a day-to-day basis, I haven’t experienced any signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks.

connectivity

The Xiaomi 13 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, infrared emitter and WiFi 7 . In case you are not familiar, WiFi 7 does not represent a radical change compared to previous generations. The new standard continues to work in the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz frequency bands. However, it improves the reliability and stability of the connection.

Of course, it is compatible with 5G NSA + SA networks and supports the band below 6 GHz (Sub-6) but not the mmWave band which, on the other hand, is not yet widely used in our country.

It is possible to adjust the priority of data traffic intelligently , setting the foreground application to have priority over the use of network resources. This can be useful for games and other apps that require good connectivity, but can cause background apps not to update.

You can also configure network acceleration , which allows you to use mobile data to increase your connection speed, and dual-band WiFi speed boost , which connects to 5 and 2.4 GHz networks simultaneously to improve speed.

The SIM compartment offers space to insert two nano SIM cards and also supports eSIM, so you can use the Dual SIM functionality using nano SIM + nano SIM or nano SIM + eSIM

Xiaomi offers the possibility of making calls using WiFi , being possible to configure the preference: mobile networks or Wi-Fi. Logically it is necessary that the operator offers this functionality.

In the tests that I have carried out, the network speed for both Wi-Fi and cellular connection has been good.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has reached 300 Mbps download and upload on Wi-Fi 5 with a 300 Mbps fiber optic connection. In the cellular connectivity test, 63 Mbps download and 48 Mbps upload were reached with a Orange 5G connection.

Xiaomi has included compatibility with a good number of positioning systems: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou and NavIC. In addition, it supports dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5) , which means that it achieves more precision when locating the phone.

In my tests, the Xiaomi 13 Pro quickly connects to satellites outdoors, and while it takes a bit longer indoors, the accuracy is just as good.

Xiaomi has incorporated an infrared emitter in case you want to use the phone to control one of your household appliances. It does not include support for Ultra Wide Band (UWB), the system that allows you to locate tracking labels with precision.

Biometrics

Xiaomi has incorporated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen, which allows you to unlock the phone comfortably by resting your finger on an area of ​​the screen.

While flagships, such as the Galaxy S23 family, have their ultrasonic sensor that creates a 3D image of the finger using sound waves, the Xiaomi 13 Pro includes an optical sensor that generates 2D images , so it is not as reliable or secure. .

For example, if you have wet fingers, the Xiaomi 13 Pro scanner may have trouble identifying your fingerprint.

In my tests, the fingerprint reader of the Xiaomi 13 Pro has worked quite well and only on a few occasions is it necessary to place the finger twice for recognition to take place.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has the Always On Screen functionality and, although the fingerprint area does not appear permanently marked, just place your finger on the reading area to unlock the phone without having to turn on the screen first.

The fingerprint reader of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is integrated under the screen



Xiaomi has also added a 2D facial unlocking system that works quite well, although it is less secure than fingerprints since, as the company itself warns, it can be fooled by a photograph.

As a curiosity, the phone includes a functionality for reading the heart rate in the fingerprint sensor, which can be useful on occasion.

heart rate reading

Battery

The Xiaomi 13 Pro battery is made up of a single cell that offers a capacity of 4,820 mAh , a respectable amount for this screen size, although I would have liked to see at least 5,000 mAh, like the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

ℹ️Info: A reflection on autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in the consumption of the battery, it is important to calibrate with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) the screens at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test you sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be carried out with the screen calibrated at 200 nits so that the results are comparable. This is how we perform autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when carrying out a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photos, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact refresh rate has on smartphone battery life, I have run this test three times: fixed 60Hz refresh rate, fixed 120Hz refresh rate, and dynamic rate.

In the test with the fixed refresh rate at 60 Hz, hA obtained a result of 12 hours and 27 minutes, which is quite a high value.

If we adjust the refresh rate to a fixed frequency of 120 Hz , the autonomy is reduced to 9 hours and 56 minutes , which is a quite significant drop of around 27%. It’s a good value, but it doesn’t stand out from other smartphones.

If you activate the dynamic refresh rate (default option), you get an autonomy halfway, 11 hours and 3 minutes .

In practice, the autonomy of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is good and you will have no problem reaching the end of the day, unless you make very intense use.

MIUI limits battery consumption for those applications that you don’t use regularly. You can select for each app whether or not you want it to run in the background without restrictions, or whether you want the phone to apply battery saver based on the type of app — for example, if it identifies a messaging or media player app , it will not stop it from running in the background.

Another interesting option if we are running low on battery life is Battery Saver , which restricts the activity of system apps, freezes apps in the background, clears the cache when the device is locked, and disables flat services (synchronization, 5G connectivity, raise to wake or show the fingerprint icon when the screen is off) to save battery. Optionally, you can block the screen from waking with notifications and the always-on screen functionality.

We can schedule this functionality to turn on and off, as well as make it automatically deactivate when the battery charge is above 60 percent again.

In addition, there is an Extreme Battery Saver functionality , which restricts the most power-hungry functions and keeps only basic functions (for example, calls, SMS and certain applications). This mode activates a dark mode, restricts background activity, and restricts power-hungry activities (syncing, GPS, vibration, always-on screen, etc.).

We can allow some selected applications to work normally, as well as have this mode automatically deactivate when the battery charge is above 50 percent again.

We also have a Battery Optimization feature that proposes to close apps with excessive battery usage and suggests certain settings such as turning on Dark mode, turning off Always-on display, lowering the screen refresh rate to 60Hz, clearing memory 10 minutes after locking the device, turning off location services, turning off haptic feedback, etc.

Battery

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 120W HyperCharge fast charge and, luckily, the company includes a charger of this power (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 11V/6A and 20V/6A outputs), as well as a certified cable to transport such a high current (6 amps).

It is a huge power. If you are concerned that fast charging could deteriorate the battery, in the past Xiaomi has explained that HyperCharge technology maintains 80 percent capacity after 800 charging cycles, that is, a little over two years. However, some manufacturers such as OPPO double the time until a similar degradation.

Xiaomi offers an option to increase the charging speed or, in other words, under normal conditions it charges more slowly (about 60-80 watts) and only if we activate this option are the 120 watts used.

Xiaomi’s HyperCharge technology does not follow the USB PD (Power Delivery) standard, but uses its own proprietary protocol for communication between the phone and the charger, which is done via a USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable. also included in the box. Please note that you will only achieve maximum speed if you use this cable, which includes additional pins.

In my tests, with the included charger, the entire charging process took only 23 minutes . In just 7 minutes, you get more than 50 percent battery charge. It is worth noting that the maximum charging speed at 120 watts is only achieved if the phone is with the screen off.

Xiaomi 13 Pro battery charging process

Xiaomi has also given the phone wireless charging , which goes up to 50W (although you’ll need to get Huawei’s charger to achieve this speed), as well as reverse wireless charging at 10W.

Software

The Xiaomi 13 Pro arrives with the MIUI 14 Global customization layer , which in this case is based on Android 13 . At the time of this analysis, it runs MIUI 14.0.15 with the January patch from Google.

At this point it is worth noting the company’s policy regarding updates, since the Xiaomi 13 Pro will receive 3 main updates to the operating system and 4 years of security patches.

Xiaomi has improved performance through MIUI 14’s “Project Razor” initiative. Its goal is to make the operating system as light as possible through measures such as firmware refinement, fewer non-uninstallable apps (only 8 ), compression of “low frequency” usage applications where possible, and other memory saving measures such as keeping only one copy of a duplicate file.

Xiaomi claims that the fluidity of the system has improved up to 60%. Not only system apps but also third-party apps offer improved performance and efficiency.

Part of Xiaomi’s improvements in MIUI 14, related to privacy and security, revolve around keeping processing on the device instead of in the cloud for some “30 system scenarios”, including optical image recognition functions. characters (OCR).

Unfortunately, many of the new features announced with MIUI 14 have not yet reached the global version (and we don’t know if they will). I mean the new widgets for pets and plants, the new interface for paired devices or the management of family accounts.

Xiaomi’s customization layer gives the possibility to use an application drawer or, if you prefer, skip it and have all installed apps placed on the desktop.

It is not possible to hide an icon, so we must be a bit orderly when placing the apps on the desktop.

The icons of the apps that Xiaomi incorporates are simple and colorful, with flat designs. Some system icons present animations when the app is closed and returned to the desktop. For example, the gallery icon shows the sun rising.

Xiaomi has added the possibility of having large folders, like the one seen in the attached image, which allow access to some apps by simply clicking on the icon without having to open it.

If we pinch inwards with our fingers, we access three options at the bottom: Wallpaper, Widgets and Settings .

Within Settings we can choose the transition effects, set a screen as default, not show text, modify the grid of the home screen (4 × 6 or 5 × 6) and activate a couple of options to fill gaps in uninstalled applications and lock home screen layout.

By clicking on a More button we access additional options, among which is the possibility of activating Google Discover.

Xiaomi also offers a section of wallpapers that gives us access to a large number of images organized by category that we can easily download and apply to our device.

Xiaomi offers two behaviors for the control center : the old way, which displays a single sheet with the control center and another with notifications, and a new way, active by default, which offers the control center sheet separately and the notification sheet.

Dragging down the screen from the right side reveals the control center sheet that contains, first of all, four large buttons to activate mobile data, activate the WiFi network, adjust the brightness or adjust the volume. Along below we see eight shortcuts and then smart device control.

If we drag the screen down from the left side, we can see the notification sheet.

notification sheet Quick access settings

In the open task manager, apps are displayed vertically, and from there, you can open an app in a floating window.

open task manager

If you want faster access to apps in a floating window, you can activate the sidebar.

The sidebar adapts to each scenario. In games, it offers game-related features, as we’ll see later, while in video apps, the sidebar turns into a video toolbox.

Allows you to open video apps in pop-up windows, take screenshots, record screen, broadcast and play video with the screen off (even on YouTube without a Premium subscription).

Sidebar in a video app

The lock screen shows the time and offers quick access to the camera by dragging the screen from the bottom right corner up.

It is also possible to show news and, if we drag to the right on the lock screen, we access a carousel of wallpapers.

With the screen turned off or in Always On Display mode, you can set the screen to turn on or show an animation when you receive a notification.

With the screen off, we have the option to enable power on with a double tap on the screen. This functionality is very useful when the phone is resting on a table.

In the same way, we can activate the screen to turn on when you pick up the phone , which is also interesting.

Xiaomi offers many customization options for the Always On Display screen , and we can choose between many designs or even opt for an inspiring phrase that we can write ourselves.

An interesting novelty that MIUI 12 introduced is Dark mode 2.0, which not only changes the color scheme but also dims the color of the wallpaper gradually as daylight changes to night.

Xiaomi also adjusts the way text is displayed when users switch between Normal and Dark modes. In Dark mode, it automatically adjusts the font thickness and intensity, as well as the font contrast depending on the user’s environment.

MIUI offers quite a few privacy features . For example, you can choose to grant permissions to apps just once or only while you’re using them. Permissions will be revoked once you’re done using an app.

Sharing photos is also more secure than on other devices. Private information, such as device details or the location where the photo was taken, can be optionally removed from image files before you share them with anyone.

MIUI offers support for gestures. For example, you can swipe down on an incoming notification to make it expand into a small window , which you can then freely drag around the screen for a floating window effect.

Xiaomi offers its own content synchronization service in the cloud. Every Mi Cloud account gets 5GB of free storage to back up system settings (home screen layout, wallpapers, time/alarms/clock/notification settings and more), photo gallery, recorder, notes , WiFi, calendar, browser, etc.

Además, si inicias sesión en i.mi.com podrás localizar, bloquear o eliminar tu dispositivo si lo pierdes. Si la cantidad de almacenamiento en la nube es insuficiente, puedes adquirir paquetes adicionales de 50, 200 y 1024 GB durante 3, 6 y 12 meses.

Los usuarios Premium cuentan además con algunas funcionalidades adicionales como una papelera en Mi Nube que mantiene los elementos borrados durante hasta 60 días, incluyendo los contactos, reconocimiento facial en las fotografías más rápido y copia de seguridad del teléfono diaria.

Una opción interesante de MIUI es Segundo espacio, que permite crear un espacio separado en el teléfono, protegido por contraseña, donde podemos almacenar contactos, imágenes, archivos y aplicaciones que no son accesibles desde el espacio principal.

Además, en función de qué contraseña introducimos en la pantalla de bloqueo o qué dedo usemos para desbloquear por huella, accedemos a uno u otro espacio automáticamente.

Una funcionalidad relacionada con la anterior es Bloqueo de aplicaciones, que permite restringir el acceso a ciertas apps mediante huella dactilar o patrón. El acceso a las apps se bloquea cuando el teléfono se bloquea y, opcionalmente, también al salir de la app bloqueada (inmediatamente después o pasado 1 minuto).

Segundo espacio y Bloqueo de aplicaciones

Otra funcionalidad de privacidad es Aplicaciones ocultas, que permite ocultar ciertos iconos del escritorio e incluso sus notificaciones. Para acceder a las apps ocultas, debes separar dos dedos sobre la pantalla y, tras introducir tu contraseña de bloqueo de aplicación, verás la carpeta con las aplicaciones ocultas.

También resulta útil Aplicaciones duales que permite clonar una aplicación como WhatsApp, Facebook o Facebook Messenger para configurar múltiples cuentas.

Xiaomi permite asociar gestos y pulsaciones de botones con ciertas acciones como abrir la cámara, realizar una captura de pantalla, iniciar Google Assistant, desactivar la pantalla, encender la linterna, cerrar la app actual, abrir la pantalla dividida o mostrar menú.

MIUI incorpora Game Turbo, que mejora el rendimiento del smartphone en los juegos. Por ejemplo, prioriza la conexión de red del juego para reducir el retardo de la red Wi-Fi, incrementa la respuesta táctil y la sensibilidad de la pantalla, y mejora el audio y reduce el sonido ambiente en las conversaciones.

También podemos activar la respuesta a llamadas con manos libres, desactivar los botones y gestos a pantalla completa durante los juegos y restringir algunas funciones durante juegos: desactivar el brillo automático, desactivar el modo lectura, restringir gestos de captura de pantalla y no abrir la barra de notificaciones.

Para cada juego individual podemos establecer el nivel de respuesta de deslizamiento, la sensibilidad a toques continuos, la precisión al apuntar y la estabilidad de toque. También es posible reducir la sensibilidad táctil cerca de los bordes para evitar activar los controles táctiles e incrementar el contraste y mejorar los detalles para juegos.

Además, MIUI permite mostrar atajos en el juego al deslizar desde el borde superior izquierdo de la pantalla. Entre las opciones que encontramos están desactivar las notificaciones flotantes, modificar la voz (para que suene a niño, mujer, hombre, robot o dibujo animado), modificar la visualización de la pantalla entre brillante y/o saturado, activar la transmisión inalámbrica a una pantalla, o apagar la pantalla manteniendo el juego en segundo plano.

Podemos abrir ciertas apps como Whatsapp, Facebook o el navegador en una ventana flotante por encima del juego, liberar la memoria RAM, realizar una captura de pantalla o grabar la partida. Un apartado llamado Aumentar el rendimiento libera memoria, libera espacio de almacenamiento y monitoriza el rendimiento.

Game Turbo añade funcionalidades para juegos

MIUI ofrece una funcionalidad llamada ShareMe para compartir archivos que admite el envío y la recepción rápida de archivos hacia y desde dispositivos OPPO, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Meizu y Black Shark. Esta funcionalidad tiene menos utilidad desde que Google implementó Compartir con Nearby en todos los smartphones con Android.

Xiaomi ha hecho que el panel de compartir se desplace horizontalmente en lugar de verticalmente, lo que puede hacer que compartir el contenido sea molesto si tienes muchas aplicaciones instaladas.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro llega con el navegador de MIUI preinstalado, que incorpora algunas mejoras respecto a Chrome, como un modo nocturno, que invierte el fondo de pantalla y los colores de las letras, un modo lectura que elimina los elementos innecesarios de la página web y agranda las letras para facilitar la lectura, un modo incógnito para navegar sin dejar rastro, un modo de reducción de consumo de datos para ahorrar datos móviles, un modo escritorio para acceder a las páginas web en su versión para ordenador.

Recientemente, Xiaomi ha añadido a su navegador una función de descarga de vídeos y fotos de redes sociales, un capturador de estados de WhatsApp para guardar imágenes y videos, y la posibilidad de gestionar los archivos descargados y hacerlos privados.

Xiaomi ha integrado la aplicación Gestor de archivos, que permite gestionar los ficheros almacenados en el teléfono. El gestor posee una opción llamada Limpieza profunda que permite eliminar archivos en cache, archivos obsoletos, aplicaciones raramente usadas, etc.

MIUI incorpora un visor de ficheros que permite abrir documentos con extensiones .doc, .docx, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, .psd, .wps y .txt.

Otra de las apps que incorpora es Seguridad, que ofrece multitud de funciones como:

Limpiador, que permite eliminar archivos en cache, obsoletos, etc.

Análisis de seguridad, que busca virus y riesgos en el teléfono

Batería, que permite reducir el consumo de batería

Uso de datos, que permite restringir el uso de datos a ciertas apps y obtener estadísticas de uso.

Lista de bloqueo, que permite bloquear números de teléfono para SMS y llamadas

Administrar aplicaciones, que permite controlar qué apps se inician automáticamente al encender el teléfono y qué permisos tienen las apps

Game Turbo, que permite configurar diversos parámetros a la hora de jugar como establecer prioridad en la conexión de datos para el juego, restringir la sincronización en segundo plano, borrar caché, contestar llamadas automáticamente con manos libres, etc.

Limpieza a fondo, que realiza un escaneo para liberar espacio

Bloqueo de aplicaciones, que permite proteger el acceso a una app

Aplicaciones duales, que clona apps que no soportan multicuenta

Aplicaciones ocultas, que esconde aplicaciones de miradas indiscretas

Segundo espacio, que genera un espacio privado en el teléfono

Solucionar problemas, que busca problemas en el smartphone y propone soluciones

Protección de la privacidad, que permite ver el uso que hacen las apps de ciertos permisos delicados

Restringir el uso de datos, que permite controlar el uso de redes WiFi y Móviles para cada aplicación

App Seguridad App Seguridad App Seguridad

Herramienta Seguridad de MIUI 13



Entre las apps instaladas, Mi Remoto es una app que permite utilizar el emisor de infrarrojos del smartphone para controlar electrodomésticos del hogar; Servicios y comentarios permite enviar a Xiaomi incidencias que tengamos con el teléfono; y Notas es una app que permite crear notas de voz y de texto/imagen, así como registrar tareas pendientes.

Xiaomi ha incluido una tienda de aplicaciones propias llamada GetApps desde la que podemos descargar una aplicaciones. Ahora bien, no se me ocurre ninguna razón para utilizar esta tienda frente a Play Store.

Xiaomi ha incluido un buen número de apps tipo bloatware ya que el teléfono viene con varias apps preinstaladas como Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, Snapchat y Booking. También ha incluido el juego Solitario.

La capa MIUI es muy completa, pero puede resultar algo compleja ya que no es fácil moverse por las opciones. Por ejemplo, algunas de las funciones que encontramos en la aplicación Seguridad están también accesibles en los Ajustes del teléfono, y localizar dónde está la opción que buscas no siempre es sencillo.

Afortunadamente, no me he topado con publicidad en las apps del sistema — algo que sí que me ha ocurrido en otros smartphones de Xiaomi.

Multimedia

El Xiaomi 13 Pro cuenta con altavoces duales, por lo que ofrece sonido estéreo.

Xiaomi ha colocado un altavoz en la parte superior, en el auricular para el oído, que se ve complementado por un orificio en el borde superior del teléfonos.

Además, hay otro altavoz en la parte inferior, junto al conector USB. La ombinación de los dos altavoces ofrece sonido Dolby Atmos.

En la práctica, el Xiaomi 13 Pro ofrece un sonido con buenos matices y una potencia elevada, aunque obviamente no recomendaría disfrutar de música utilizando estos altavoces. No obstante, es un buen compañero a la hora de ver vídeos o jugar en el móvil.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro no incorpora conector de 3.5 mm, por lo que si acostumbras a escuchar música con auriculares tendrás que recurrir a un adaptador de USB-C a 3.5 mm, unos auriculares con conector USB-C o con conexión Bluetooth.

En este aspecto, el Xiaomi 13 Pro es compatible con los codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, AptX TWS+, LDAC y LDHC.

Centrándonos en el software, la app de reproductor de música posee varias pestañas: Recientes, Favoritos y Listas de reproducción. También podemos mostrar la música por canciones, artistas, álbumes y carpetas, así como ordenar las canciones por fecha, nombre o número de reproducciones.

Es posible ocultar archivos de audio de corta duración o pequeño tamaño (que normalmente son tonos de notificación o sonidos de aplicaciones) y filtrar carpetas. También es posible aplicar efectos de sonido gracias a un ecualizador y posee ajustes predeterminados para determinados tipos de auriculares.

Además, incluye cuatro modos de sonido: dinámico, música, vídeo y voz.

Música Música Música Música

Aplicación Música

El Xiaomi 13 Pro llega con una aplicación de Galería que muestra dos pestañas: Fotos y Álbumes. Dentro de la pestaña Fotos están todas las fotografías y vídeos seguidos, mientras que en la pestaña Álbumes encontramos todos los álbumes de fotos,

Dentro del apartado Álbumes, si arrastramos la pantalla hacia abajo podemos acceder a un álbum privado protegido por contraseña o huella dactilar para que podamos almacenar nuestras imágenes más privadas.

Al pulsar sobre una fotografía podemos compartirla a través de otras apps, proyectarla en una pantalla, establecerla como fondo o foto de contacto, añadirla a un álbum, etc. Como hemos comentado anteriormente, MIUI permite la compartición segura, es decir, sin información de ubicación y/o del dispositivo. Si una fotografía tiene texto, podemos extraer dicho texto si mantenemos el dedo pulsado encima.

El editor integrado ofrece distintos efectos de imagen, herramientas de recorte y ajustes de luz para retocar nuestras fotografías.

Una funcionalidad interesante es que la app identifica fotografías similares y marca aquella que considera que es la mejor toma. Esto resulta bastante útil si eres de disparo fácil y acostumbras a tomar varias fotografías prácticamente iguales.

Galería Galería Galería Galería

Aplicación Galería

La aplicación Galería incorpora una funcionalidad de edición de vídeo que permite modificar la resolución del vídeo, de manera que, si por ejemplo, hemos grabado un vídeo 8K, podemos generar un vídeo 4K o 1080p que es más fácil de compartir con otras personas.

La reproducción de vídeos almacenados en el teléfono es buena gracias a su pantalla que, como hemos comentado, ofrece un brillo alto y una buena fidelidad de color.

Por supuesto, podemos disfrutar de vídeo de servicios de streaming como Netflix, Amazon u otros y, además, el Xiaomi 13 Pro cuenta con la biblioteca Widevine L1, por lo que es posible ver contenidos de estos servicios de streaming en HD.

Además, dado que la pantalla es compatible con HDR, incluyendo Dolby Vision, podemos reproducir contenidos de Netflix codificados con este formato.

Cámaras

Xiaomi se ha asociado una vez más con Leica para el desarrollo de las cámaras dell Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Encontramos tres cámaras traseras con las siguientes características:

Cámara gran angular (23mm) con sensor Sony IMX989 de 50MP (1″, 1.6μm), SuperPixel 4-en-1, lente 8P con apertura f/1.9, enfoque Dual Pixel ayudado por láser, estabilización óptica (OIS).

(23mm) con sensor Sony IMX989 de 50MP (1″, 1.6μm), SuperPixel 4-en-1, lente 8P con apertura f/1.9, enfoque Dual Pixel ayudado por láser, estabilización óptica (OIS). Cámara ultra gran angular (14mm, 115º) con sensor Samsung (S5K)JN1 de 50MP (1/2.76″, 0.64μm) y lente con apertura f/2.2.

(14mm, 115º) con sensor Samsung (S5K)JN1 de 50MP (1/2.76″, 0.64μm) y lente con apertura f/2.2. Cámara teleobjetivo (75 mm, 3.3x) con sensor Samsung (S5K)JN1 de 50MP (1/2.76″, 0.64μm) y lente 3P+3P con apertura f/2.0.

Y en el frontal, la cámara para selfies:

Cámara gran angular (90º) con sensor OmniVision OV32C (1/3.14″, 0.7µm) de 32MP con lente con apertura f/2.0 con enfoque fijo.

Xiaomi ha incluido su funcionalidad ProFocus, que ofrece enfoque por seguimiento de movimiento y de ojos para asegurar que los elementos que queremos capturar se ven siempre nítidos. Si estás a una cierta distancia, el teléfono muestra un recuadro sobre el rostro, pero si nos acercamos, el recuadro reduce su tamaño y se centra sobre su ojo.



Una funcionalidad interesante de la app Cámara es que es posible guardar las fotografías en formato HEIF, que ocupan un 40% menos de espacio, aunque algunas aplicaciones no admiten este formato. De igual forma, es posible guardar los vídeos en formato HEVC (H.265), que es más eficiente. De hecho, los vídeos grabados en 8K se guardan siempre este formato.

La colaboración con Leica ha llevado a que podamos disparar en dos modos: Leica Authentic, que trata de reflejar el estilo auténtico de Leica, y Leica Vibrant, que está activo por defecto y potencia ligeramente la viveza de los colores.

A continuación, podemos ver algunos ejemplos donde se aprecia la diferencia entre disparar con el modo Leica Authentic y Leica Vibrant.

El modo Leica Vibrant produce imágenes con más colorido, mientras que el modo Leica Authentic produce imágenes con más contraste y ofrece un efecto de viñeteo (oscurecimiento de las esquinas) notable. En la práctica, mi recomendación es utilizar el modo Leica Vibrant, ya que el modo Leica Authentic ofrece un procesado demasiado agresivo.

Leica Vibrant Leica Authentic Leica Vibrant Leica Authentic Leica Vibrant Leica Authentic Leica Vibrant Leica Authentic

Diferencia entre los modos Leica Vibrant y Leica Authentic

Xiaomi ha incorporado un sistema de reconocimiento escenas por IA que, si no te gusta, puedes desactivarlo sobre la marcha pulsando sobre el icono que marca la escena que ha detectado. En general, incrementa la saturación y el contraste para hacer las imágenes más llamativas.

Sin IA Con IA (vegetación) Sin IA Con IA (cielo azul) Sin IA Con IA (comida)

Efecto de utilizar el modo IA

Si eres un usuario avanzado, te alegrará saber que Xiaomi incluye un modo Pro para fotografía y vídeo que está disponible con las tres cámaras y permite ajustar a mano parámetros como la sensibilidad ISO, el punto de enfoque (separado del punto de exposición), el balance de blancos, el tiempo de exposición y más.

En este modo, también podemos guardar las imágenes en formato JPEG y RAW para su posterior edición, y mostrar guías visuales para conocer el punto de enfoque y las zonas sub/sobre-expuestas.

A continuación, vamos a repasar el rendimiento de cámara de manera individual.

Cámara gran angular (principal)

Comenzando con la cámara gran angular, su enorme sensor Sony IMX989 de 1″ es el mismo que utlizó la compañía en el Xiaomi 12S Ultra que nunca llegó a España. Este sensor viene acompañado por una lente de 8 elementos con estabilización HyperOIS y cuenta con enfoque automático Dual Pixel.

Aunque el sensor posee una resolución de 50MP, las fotografías se toman, por defecto, en 12.5 MP, haciendo uso de la tecnología pixel binning que combina 4 píxeles en 1 para reducir el ruido.

Sin embargo, es posible activar un modo de super alta resolución en el que las capturas se realizan a 50 MP.

A continuación, podemos ver unos recortes de la misma escena tomada con resoluciones de 12.5 y 50 MP. La imagen de 50 MP retiene algo más de detalle al ampliar, pero debemos tener en cuenta que el fichero resultante ocupa bastante más: 4 MB (12.5MP) vs. 14MB (50MP). En general, 12.5 MP debería ser suficiente.

12.5 MP 50 MP 12.5 MP (recorte) 50 MP (recorte)

Recortes de imágenes tomadas en modo normal (12.5MP) y superresolución (50MP)

En primer lugar, he analizado la calidad de la imagen en condiciones de luz abundante. En las siguientes imágenes podemos apreciar que la cámara principal ofrece un buen nivel de detalle, unos colores adecuados (quizás algo más satuados de lo deseado si buscas colores realistas) y un amplio rango dinámico.

Fotografías tomadas bajo abundante luz con la cámara principal

En cuanto a fotografía con poca luz, aunque no posee una apertura muy amplia (f/1.9), cuenta con estabilización óptica, por lo que cabe esperar un buen rendimiento en fotografía nocturna.

El teléfono incorpora un modo Nocturno que permite tomar fotografías con larga exposición a pulso, sin necesidad de utilizar un trípode. De hecho, es posible activar una opción para que se tomen fotografías en modo Nocturno automáticamente cuando estamos en condiciones de escasa luminosidad, y se obtienen resultados prácticamente idénticos a si lo activas manualmente.

En este punto merece la pena notar que el modo Nocturno del Xiaomi 13 Pro es de los más rápidos que he visto. No hay que esperar 3-4 segundos como otros smartphones, sino que es casi instantáneo. Otro aspecto interesante es que resulta bastante fiel a la realidad, a diferencia de otros teléfonos que tratan de hacer que la noche parezca día.

Como podemos apreciar en las siguientes imágenes, la calidad de la imagen captada por la cámara principal es muy buena en condiciones de poca luz, con el ruido muy contenido, colores realistas y un buen rango dinámico.

Fotografías tomadas bajo escasa luz con la cámara principal

Cámara ultra gran angular

La cámara ultra gran angular cuenta con un sensor Samsung (S5K)JN1 con resolución de 50MP (1/2.76″, 0.64µm) y una la lente con apertura de f/2.2.

Carece de estabilización óptica (aunque esto es habitual en este tipo de cámaras), pero tiene enfoque automático, lo que aporta algunas posibilidades creativas a la hora de tomar fotografías de cerca.

Una cámara ultra gran angular aporta una gran versatilidad a la hora de capturar fotografías de paisajes o arquitectura. Personalmente encuentro la cámara ultra gran angular muy útil ya que permite tomar fotografías interesantes.

A continuación, podemos ver algunos ejemplos de fotografías tomadas con la lente ultra gran angular. Con buena luz las imágenes son muy buenas, como se puede apreciar en estos ejemplos.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara ultra gran angular en condiciones de buena luz

En condiciones de poca luz, la cámara ultra gran angular también mantiene bastante bien el tipo gracias al modo Noche, aunque el ruido hace acto de presencia y la nitidez se resiente. También tiene algunos problemas con las luces intensas, que aparecen como halos.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara ultra gran angular en condiciones de poca luz



Cámara teleobjetivo

La cámara teleobjetivo cuenta con un sensor Samsung (S5K)JN1 con resolución de 50MP (1/2.76″, 0.64µm) y una lente con apertura f/2.0 y factor de ampliación 3.3x, que es un valor bastante inusual (normalmente es 3x). Cuenta con estabilización óptica.

A continuación, podemos ver algunas fotografías tomadas con la cámara teleobjetivo en condiciones de luz abundante. En general, las imágenes ofrecen una calidad de imagen buena, con detalles nítidos, buen colorido y amplio rango dinámico.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara teleobjetivo con luz abundante

Cuando la luz escasea, las cámaras teleobjetivo suelen flaquear, ya que la limitada apertura de la lente hace que aparezca mucho ruido en la imagen.

A continuación, podemos ver algunas fotografías con la cámara teleobjetivo tomadas por la noche. La calidad de imagen sigue siendo bastante aceptable. En general, las capturas se ven sorprendentemente bien para una ampliación 3.3x, aunque, en algunas ocasiones, he obtenido fotografías algo borrosas.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara teleobjetivo con luz escasa

Un aspecto interesante de esta cámara es que tiene una distancia de enfoque cercana de sólo 10 cm y, por eso, el teleobjetivo también también actúa como cámara Super Macro.

A continuación, podemos ver algunos ejemplos de capturas tomadas por la cámara en modo Super Macro, que ofrece una calidad de imagen bastante buena, claramente superior a lo que vemos en cámaras Macro dedicadas de otros smartphones.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara teleobjetivo en modo Super Macro

Modo Retrato

El Xiaomi 13 Pro es capaz de tomar fotografías en modo Retrato detectando el contorno de la persona que queremos fotografiar y difuminando el fondo de la imagen para producir el conocido efecto bokeh.

La lente ideal para tomar un retrato es aquella con una distancia focal de unos 50-70 mm, lo que equivale a un zoom 2-3x, por lo que los teléfonos que tienen lente teleobjetivo, suelen utilizarla para tomar retratos. Lo mismo ocurre con el Xiaomi 13 Pro que, por defecto, utiliza la cámara teleobjetivo, aunque tiene un modo de retrato de cuerpo entero que utiliza la cámara gran angular.

Un aspecto que me gusta del modo Retrato de Xiaomi es que permite ajustar la profundidad de campo tanto durante la captura como a posteriori en la Galería, lo que da la posibilidad ajustar el desenfoque a nuestro gusto o, incluso, descartar el desenfoque si la detección del contorno no se ha realizado correctamente.

A continuación, podemos ver algunas imágenes tomadas con el modo Retrato. La calidad de imagen y de separación del cuerpo del fondo es buena, aunque en algunas ocasiones el efecto de desenfoque es demasiado sutil, como si la cámara no hubiera detectado a la persona y no hubiera desenfocado el fondo.

Fotografías tomadas en modo Retrato

Cámara frontal

La cámara frontal posee un sensor OmniVision OV32C (1/3.14″, 0.7µm) con resolución de 32MP y viene acompañada por una lente con apertura f/2.0. No posee enfoque automático, por lo que deberás ajustar la distancia entre la cámara y tu cara a, aproximadamente, un brazo, para que se te vea correctamente enfocado.

La cámara frontal permite suavizar la piel, adelgazar la cara, hacer los ojos más grandes, modificar el tamaño de la nariz, barbilla y labios, y bajar el pelo para reducir la frente. También es posible aplicar efectos de maquillaje (cejas, delineador de ojos, brillo de labios, brillo en los ojos, colorete) y filtros de imagen.

El problema de este sensor es que es de tipo Quad-Bayer, por lo que las imágenes capturadas a 32 MP tienen una resolución similar a un sensor de 8 MP.

Aquí podemos ver algunos selfies capturados con la cámara frontal. Los selfies, en condiciones de buena luz, poseen una buena calidad, aunque, al ampliar la imagen, esta no es tan nítida como cabría esperar de un sensor de 32 MP.

Selfies tomados con la cámara frontal



La cámara frontal también puede tomar selfies en modo Retrato, como podemos ver en estos ejemplos, y el resultado es bastante bueno, aunque el modo HDR no funciona y, al aire libre, el cielo se ve totalmente blanco.

Selfies tomados en modo Retrato con la cámara frontal

Grabación de vídeo

La cámara gran angular del Xiaomi 13 Pro es capaz de grabar vídeo hasta resolución 8K (7680×4320) con HDR10 a 24 fps, un modo de vídeo que por el momento no aprovecharán muchos usuarios ya que los televisores 8K no están muy extendidos. Como máximo se pueden grabar 6 minutos a esta resolución.

La cámara ultra gran angular y la cámara teleobjetivo pueden grabar vídeo hasta [email protected], mientras que la cámara frontal solo puede grabar vídeos en [email protected] No posible cambiar entre las tres cámaras mientras estás grabando un vídeo, ni tampoco conmutar entre las cámaras traseras y la cámara frontal.

Además, el Xiaomi 13 Pro permite grabar vídeo Dolby Vision a [email protected] para un mayor contraste y colorido, aunque necesitarás una pantalla como la del 13 Pro o un televisor moderno para apreciar la diferencia.

Xiaomi ofrece una funcionalidad de enfoque del seguimiento del movimiento, que permite mantener enfocados automáticamente a personas en movimiento.

Para enfocar un objeto en concreto, basta con tocar dos veces el objeto con el dedo y el teléfono fijará el objetivo y mantendrá el enfoque en ese punto, aunque esté tapado temporalmente o quede fuera del encuadre. El Xiaomi 13 Pro reconocerá y realizará un seguimiento del objetivo que has tocado anteriormente cuando vuelva al encuadre.

A continuación, podemos ver algunos ejemplos de vídeos grabados con el Xiaomi 13 Pro a [email protected] y [email protected] Durante el día, la calidad de imagen es buena y la estabilización electrónica de vídeo (EIS) funciona bien.

Vídeos grabados con el Xiaomi 13 Pro por el día

También he grabado algunos vídeos por la noche, en condiciones de poca iluminación, a resoluciones [email protected] y [email protected] Como es habitual, los vídeos grabados por la noche a 60 fps se ven bastante oscuros.

Vídeos grabados con el Xiaomi 13 Pro por la noche



A la hora de grabar vídeo, el Xiaomi 13 Pro ofrece un modo Video Estable que reduce el campo de visión para conseguir una imagen más estable, pero solo es posible grabar a resolución 1080p con 30 FPS.

También es posible aplicar filtros durante la grabación de vídeo, tanto para cambiar el color como para aplicar efecto belleza o incluso bokeh (desenfoque de fondo). Si lo deseas, es posible grabar vídeo en formato 2.35:1 como si fuera una película de cine.

Xiaomi ofrece un modo de grabación de vídeo a [email protected] llamado VLOG que consiste en grabar pequeños fragmentos de vídeos y unirlos después en un único vídeo con música y efectos bastante llamativos.

Es posible escoger entre 6 tipos diferentes, cada uno con sus propias características.

Xiaomi ha añadido algunos modos de grabación de vídeo con efectos de película: atrás en el tiempo, zoom mágico, obturador lento, congelación del movimiento, time lapse nocturno y mundo paralelo.

Al grabar vídeo en el modo Pro, es posible ver un histograma en tiempo real, así como los niveles de sonido captados por los micrófonos.

También existe un modo de grabación de vídeo Dual que permite grabar a la vez con las cámaras frontal y trasera, dividiendo la pantalla en dos.

Xiaomi ha añadido un nuevo modo Teleprompter que permite escribir (o pegar) el guión de un vídeo que vayas a grabar y leerlo fácilmente mientras grabas el vídeo.

Modo Teleprompter

Llamadas de voz

En las pruebas que he realizado, la calidad de la voz es correcta y he podido mantener perfectamente conversaciones en entornos moderadamente ruidosos sin dificultades.

La aplicación de llamadas y la de contactos son la misma, aunque poseen dos pestañas diferentes.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro ofrece la posibilidad de configurar respuestas rápidas, aumentar progresivamente el volumen del tono de llamada, silenciar el primer tono para llamadas de números desconocidos, silenciar el timbre si das la vuelta al teléfono o lo levantas y encender el flash cuando esté sonando, entre otras.

Otra opción interesante es que puedes configurar que el teléfono te avise de que tienes llamadas perdidas cada cinco minutos durante un número de veces.

Precio

El Xiaomi 13 Pro está a la venta en España a un precio de 1.399€ (ver ofertas en Amazon | Mediamarkt). con 12GB de RAM y 256GB de almacenamiento. Si bien este precio está en línea con lo que encontramos en otros smartphones de gama alta, el precio ha sorprendido a muchos, ya que Xiaomi nos tiene acostumbrados a precios más asequibles.

La alternativa natural si buscas algo más asequible es el Xiaomi 13 ( 999€, ver ofertas en Amazon | Mediamarkt), que posee una pantalla AMOLED de 6.4″ hasta 120 Hz, procesador Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8/12 GB de RAM, 128/256/512 GB de almacenamiento, cámaras traseras gran angular (50MP f/1.8) + ultra gran angular (12MP f/2.2) + teleobjetivo 3.2x (10MP f/2.0), cámara frontal (32MP f/2.0) y batería de 4.500 mAh con carga rápida a 67 W.

En el mercado, existen varias alternativas interesantes, como el Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, OPPO Find X5 Pro o Huawei Mate 50 Pro.

El Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ( 1.409€, ver ofertas en Amazon | Mediamarkt) posee una pantalla LTPO AMOLED de 6.8″ hasta 120 Hz, procesador Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 8/12 GB de RAM LPDDR5x, 256GB/512GB/1TB de almacenamiento UFS 4, cámara trasera gran angular (200MP, f/1.7) + ultra gran angular (12MP, f/2.2) + teleobjetivo 3x (10MP, f/2.4) + teleobjetivo 10x (10MP, f/4.9), cámara frontal (10MP, f/2.2), conectividad 5G y batería de 5.000 mAh con carga rápida a 45W.

El Pixel 7 Pro ( 899€, ver ofertas en Amazon | Mediamarkt) es un smartphone con pantalla AMOLED de 6.7″ a 120Hz, procesador Google Tensor 2, 8/12GB de RAM, 128/256/512 GB de almacenamiento UFS 3.1, cámara trasera gran angular (50MP, f/1.9) + ultra gran angular (12MP, f/2.2) + teleobjetivo 5x (48MP, f/3.5), cámara frontal (11MP, f/2.2), y batería de 5.000 mAh con carga rápida a 30W.

El OPPO Find X5 Pro ( 1.299€, ver ofertas en Amazon | Mediamarkt) posee una pantalla Super AMOLED WQHD+ de 6.7″ a 120 Hz, procesador Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB de RAM LPDDR5, 256 GB de almacenamiento UFS 3.1, cámaras traseras gran angular (50MP, f/1.7) + ultra gran angular (50MP, f/2.2) + teleobjetivo (13MP, f72.4), cámara frontal (32MP, f/2.4) y batería de 5.000 mAh con carga rápida a 80W.

El Huawei Mate 50 Pro ( 1.189€, ver ofertas en Amazon | Mediamarkt) dispone de una pantalla OLED de 6,7″, procesador Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 8GB de RAM, 256/512 GB de almacenamiento, cámara trasera gran angular (50MP, f/1.4-f/4.0) + ultra gran angular (13MP, f/2.2) + teleobjetivo (64MP, f/3.5), cámara frontal (13MP, f/2.4) y batería de 4.700 mAh con carga rápida a 66W.

Conclusiones

El Xiaomi 13 Pro posee un diseño elegante, con una construcción de cristal, aluminio y cerámica. Ahora bien, es un teléfono contundente en la mano, ya que posee un grosor de 8,6 mm (sin contar la protuberancia de cámara) y un peso de 205 gramos.

El teléfono está disponible en dos colores poco llamativos — negro y blanco — y, al menos en el modelo negro que he probado, las huellas no quedan tan marcadas como en otros smartphones con acabado también brillante.

Xiaomi ha incluido una gran pantalla de 6,7″ rodeada por marcos estrechos y simétricos. La cámara frontal está situada en un orificio justo en el centro, por lo que puede molestar ligeramente al ver películas o jugar en horizontal. La pantalla está ligeramente curvada a los lados, por lo que los marcos laterales quedan bastante ocultos. A cambio, se produce un pequeño oscurecimiento de la pantalla en los bordes.

La pantalla está protegida por Gorilla Glass Victus, que es la penúltima versión del recubrimiento de Corning, así que la resistencia ante golpes y arañazos debería ser muy buena. La parte trasera, al ser cerámica, es resistente a arañazos, y tiene un módulo de cámara que emerge como el cráter de un volcán.

Xiaomi ha dotado al dispositivo de certificación oficial de resistencia frente al agua, así que puedes estar tranquilo si se derrama un líquido encima o se moja. Pocas veces Xiaomi ha incluido este tipo de protección, así que es digno de mención.

El teléfono cuenta con un panel AMOLED LTPO de 6.7″ con resolución WQHD+ (3.200 × 1.440 píxeles), lo que se traduce en una elevada densidad de píxeles de 522 ppp.

Según mis mediciones, la pantalla alcanza un brillo máximo en torno a 1.170 nits cuando se encuentra bajo una luz intensa como el sol (Xiaomi habla de 1.200 nits en su hoja de especificaciones). Se trata de un valor muy alto, superando a muchos smartphones de gama alta, por lo que no tendrás problemas usar el teléfono en exteriores.

El gamut de color es amplio ya que cubre el 100% del amplio espacio DCI-P3, que normalmente solo alcanzan los smartphones de gama alta. Es compatible con HDR10+ y, sorprendentemente, también con Dolby Vision, por lo que podrás reproducir contenidos de alta calidad en servicios como Netflix.

De los tres modos de color que ofrece, el modo original ofrece una excelente fidelidad de color, pero la mayoría de la gente preferirá el modo vívido que viene seleccionado por defecto ya que muestra colores más vivos (aunque menos realistas).

La pantalla ofrece tasa de refresco de hasta 120 Hz, lo que se traduce en una mayor fluidez al hacer scroll o movernos por la interfaz.

La tasa de frecuencia es dinámica y, gracias a que cuenta con un panel LTPO, puede disminuir hasta solo 1 Hz cuando observamos un contenido estático para ahorrar batería.

Por supuesto, está presente la Pantalla Siempre Activa, por lo que podemos ver la hora/fecha, el nivel de batería y las notificaciones en todo momento.

Xiaomi ha integrado un lector óptico de huella dactilar bajo la pantalla que desbloquea el teléfono de manera rápida, aunque para mi gusto está situado demasiado abajo, por lo que no resulta tan fácil de alcanzar. También ofrece reconocimiento facial 2D, que no es tan seguro como el reconocmiento 3D del iPhone pero resulta muy cómodo.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro posee un procesador Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 que, a día de hoy, es el más potente que puedes encontrar en un smartphone Android. Acompañando a este chip encontramos 12 GB de RAM LPDDR5x y 256 GB de almacenamiento UFS 4.0 sin opción de ampliar mediante micro-SD.

En las pruebas de benchmark que he llevado a cabo, el rendimiento del smartphone ha sido excelente, como era de esperar dado el hardware que incorpora. La disipación de calor del teléfono también es notable, y el rendimiento solo se ve ligeramente afectado tras largos períodos de uso.

En el día a día, el Xiaomi 13 Pro se mueve con mucha fluidez y en ningún momento he sufrido parones importantes. Los juegos 3D se desenvuelven sin ningún problema y he medido tasas estables de 60 FPS en títulos como Call Of Duty o Asphalt 9 o Real Racing 3 — aunque Xiaomi parece limitar el refresco, ya que otros juegos superan los 100 FPS en juegos como Real Racing 3.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro llega con una batería de 4.820 mAh que, sobre el papel, parece suficiente para una pantalla tan grande. En el día a día, consigue una autonomía sólida, aunque sin destacar especialmente frente a otros smartphones — el Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lo supera con creces.

El teléfono cuenta con carga rápida por cable de 120 W (usando un protocolo propietario de Xiaomi, no el estándar USB PD) y, en mis pruebas, se ha cargado por completo en poco más de 20 minutos, que es un tiempo extremadamente breve. Además, ofrece carga inalámbrica a 50 W, así como carga inalámbrica inversa a 10 W.

En el aspecto de conectividad, no podría ir mejor servido, ya que ofrece WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, infrarrojos y NFC, pero no dispone de radio FM ni UWB (Ultra Wide Band). Es compatible con redes 5G (en la banda Sub-6GHz) e incluye un espacio para una segunda tarjeta SIM (Dual SIM), así como soporte para eSIM.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro llega con tres cámaras traseras que permiten tomar fotografías con gran angular, ultra gran angular y teleobjetivo. Xiaomi ha colaborado con Leica y ofrece dos modos de disparo: Leica Authentic y Leica Vibrant. Curiosamente, el modo Vibrant es el más realista, ya que el modo Authentic añade un procesado «auténtico» de Leica con un efecto de viñeteo (oscurecimiento de las esquinas) que resulta poco natural.

La cámara principal cuenta con un enorme sensor Sony IMX989 de 50MP con un tamaño de 1″ y una lente con apertura f/1.9 con estabilización óptica. Esta cámara combina, por defecto, 4 píxeles en 1 para generar imágenes de 12.5 MP con menos ruido.

En condiciones de buena luz, la calidad de imagen de la cámara principal es excelente y, cuando la luz escasea, activa automáticamente el modo Noche que, sin tener que esperar mucho tiempo, produce fotografías con ruido limitado y una calidad de imagen excelente.

La cámara ultra gran angular tiene un sensor de 50MP y una lente con apertura f/2.2. Aporta una perspectiva diferente a la hora de fotografiar grandes objetos como edificios o monumentos.

Es una cámara útil durante el día y, aunque su apertura es más limitada y no tiene estabilización óptica, mantiene el tipo por la noche, si bien el ruido se deja notar y la nitidez se resiente.

Por último, la cámara teleobjetivo 3.3x con resolución de 50MP permite acercarse a detalles lejanos. La calidad de imagen también es bastante buena, aunque por el noche sufre bastante.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro permite capturar fotografías en modo Retrato, que por defecto, se toman co la cámara teleobjetivo, que es la más idónea para capturar retratos. La calidad de imagen es bastante buena, aunque me he encontrado con ocasiones en las que no ha aplicado el efecto de desenfoque.

La cámara principal es capaz de grabar vídeo hasta resolución 8K a 24fps, así como vídeo 4K a 60fps con Dolby Vision. Las cámaras ultra gran angular y teleobjetivo se quedan en 4K a 60 fps, mientras que la cámara frontal puede grabar videos solo hasta 1080p a 30 fps.

En los vídeos que he grabado, la calidad de imagen ha sido buena. Xiaomi ofrece además un modo de Estabilización, aunque a costa de reducir el campo de visión.

Una funcionalidad interesante que incluye Xiaomi es el enfoque por seguimiento del movimiento, que permite fijar el enfoque en una persona (o mascota) aunque se mueva. Esta funcionalidad no solamente detecta la cara, sino que, a distancias próximas, también puede hacer seguimiento del ojo para asegurar un enfoque más preciso.

Además de varios modos especiales de grabación de vídeo con efectos llamativos, Xiaomi ha añadido un nuevo modo Teleprompter que permite introducir un guión que aparece en pantalla mientras grabamos un vídeo.

En cuanto a la cámara frontal, a pesar de contar con una resolución de 32MP, no produce imágenes tan nítidas como me gustaría. Es posible tomar selfies en modo Retrato, con un resultado bastante acertado aunque, al usar este modo, se resiente la funcionalidad de HDR y el cielo tiende a verse casi blanco.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro ofrece un buen sonido a través de altavoces estéreo que suenan con potencia y claridad elevadas. Un altavoz está situado en la base y otro en el auricular del oído, acompañado de un orificio en el borde superior.

Xiaomi incorpora la capa de personalización MIUI 14 basada en Android 13. La mayoría de las mejoras que trae MIUI 14 son internas, ya que ha mejorado el rendimiento. Xiaomi asegura que este teléfono recibirá 3 actualizaciones principales del sistema operativo y 4 años de parches de seguridad.

MIUI incorpora funcionalidades interesantes para controlar el consumo de la batería, clonar aplicaciones que no admiten multicuenta, crear un segundo espacio privado, proteger el acceso a apps mediante contraseñas, proteger el acceso a fotos privadas, ocultar apps del escritorio, etc.

Además, incorpora algunas funcionalidades que no solemos encontrar habitualmente en otros smartphones como un modo Oscuro mejorado que atenúa el fondo de pantalla y adapta la fuente, Respuestas Rápidas a notificaciones sin salir de la app, la herramienta Game Turbo para mejorar la experiencia en juegos, la Compartición segura para eliminar datos de ubicación y dispositivo en las fotos antes de compartirlas, Carpetas grandes en el escritorio, etc.

MIUI es una capa bastante pesada y ofrece una interfaz algo compleja. A veces, llama a lo mismo de diferentes formas en función del lugar donde te encuentres y, en ocasiones, utiliza nombres confusos para ciertas funcionalidades.

El Xiaomi 13 Pro está a la venta a un precio de 1.399€ (12 GB de RAM / 256 GB de almacenamiento). Es un precio alto, en línea con otros smartphones de gama alta, pero sensiblemente superior a lo que estamos acostumbrados en Xiaomi.

¿Merece la pena el Xiaomi 13 Pro? Si buscas un smartphone con una excelente pantalla, un gran rendimiento, una elevada autonomía con carga rapidísima y unas cámaras muy competentes, el Xiaomi 13 Pro es una buena elección.

Lo mejor y lo peor

Lo mejor:

Diseño frontal con marcos estrechos rodeando la pantalla y protección Gorilla Glass Victus. Cubierta trasera en cerámica en colores blanco o negro.

Pantalla con alta densidad de píxeles, excelente brillo máximo, gran amplitud cromática, soporte de HDR10+ y Dolby Vision, elevada fidelidad de color y tasa de refresco desde 1 hasta 120 Hz.

Funcionalidad de Pantalla Siempre Activa, encendido de pantalla mediante doble toque y encendido momentáneo cuando llega una notificación.

Lector de huella dactilar integrado en la pantalla y reconocimiento facial 2D.

Rendimiento elevado gracias al procesador Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12 GB de RAM LPDDR5x y 256 GB de almacenamiento UFS 4.0.

Conectividad WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, infrarrojos y 5G con soporte Sub-6. Soporte Dual SIM mediante segunda SIM y eSIM.

Capa de personalización MIUI 14 con muchas funcionalidades añadidas: control de consumo de batería y datos móviles por app, clonación de apps, protección de acceso a apps, segundo espacio, manejo por gestos, Game Turbo, eliminación de datos privados de fotografías antes de enviarlas, modo Oscuro mejorado, etc.

Garantía de 3 actualizaciones principales del sistema operativo y 4 años de parches de seguridad.

Altavoces estéreo que ofrecen una buena calidad de sonido.

Cámara trasera gran angular con buen rendimiento general incluso por la noche gracias al modo Noche automático. Cámaras ultra gran angular y teleobjetivo 3.3x con resultados muy competentes.

Cámara frontal con buena nitidez y modo Retrato (aunque con peor HDR en este modo).

High resolution video recording (up to [email protected]) with the main camera and HDR10+ support for video recording.

Good autonomy thanks to its 4,820 mAh battery. Very fast charging by cable (120W) with a 120W fast charger included. Wireless charging at 50W and wireless reverse at 10W.

Official certification (IP68) against water and dust.

Worst:

Quite forceful body, with a thickness of 8.4 mm (without counting the camera island) and a weight of 229 grams.

USB port without video output.

Front camera sharpness below expectations and with recording only [email protected]

High price for what Xiaomi had us used to.

If you liked the analysis, share the article on your social networks. You can also press this button: Tweet



