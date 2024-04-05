with this new whatsapp function you will access your contacts much faster

WhatsApp is the most used messaging tool in the world and one of its main objectives is to maintain its position by launching updates that introduce improvements to its system. One of its latest additions has to do with the possibility of accessing WhatsApp contacts in a much more comfortable and efficient way, so that the user has the desired phone number within reach to make an emergency call. That’s how it works.

Currently, the Meta tool has more than 2,000 million active accounts, accompanied by enormous message exchange traffic that takes place every day globally. It is one of the essential applications to communicate with our loved ones and lately it is increasing the security of its users with the aim of safeguarding all their data.

However, WhatsApp also has a function to make calls within the application , so you can talk to your family and friends over the Internet (mobile data or WiFi) or, as it is technically known, through the VoIP (Voice Over) protocol. Internet Protocol), completely free of charge. But the best of all is that it is already implementing a new option to be able to select your favorite numbers .

Add your favorite contacts on WhatsApp

The Calls tab will soon be renewed through a future update that the members of the testing program are already testing. This patch, which corresponds to the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.24.7.18 , will bring with it a subgroup called Add to Favorites , which can be located within the Calls section.

This new feature will have the ability to include a list of favorite contacts that will be visible directly within the Calls tab, which will make it easier to find the number of the person you have added more quickly so you can contact them without having to be searching your entire agenda.

Without a doubt, this is a very productive measure to improve accessibility comfort, while increasing interaction with its interface to initiate calls with just a couple of touches. Not only will it save you valuable time, but it will be a rewarding experience for making urgent calls , in case you find yourself in an emergency situation.

However, as we have mentioned, this function is only available to those who are part of the testing platform, but surely we will not have to wait long for the official update to finally be released in the Google Play Store and for everyone to download it. Android users.

Other privacy features

We have already seen how WhatsApp responds to the request of its community with new functions, such as the one it will implement very soon to deactivate the preview of the links you share in chats or the one it still has in mind to prohibit the capture of profile photos, thus increasing the privacy of its members.

Be that as it may, WhatsApp has already been the preferred messaging platform for users during its beginnings, which little by little is improving all its capabilities to become one of the best means of communication of all time.