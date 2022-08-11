whatsapp will add a new feature to keep scammers away

- Advertisement -

The beta version 2.22.17.22 of WhatsApp-increases-the-time-to-delete-sent-messages-to-more-than-two-days/">WhatsApp for Android is being released and, as reported by the highly updated WAbetainfo, will bring with it a novelty aimed at increasing the security standards of the messaging app owned by Meta. Basically, when someone tries to log in on a new phone, the one previously in use will show a window in which you can confirm (or not) the desire to migrate the account from one to another.

The window also shows the time when the request occurs and the device that made it, so as to have an even more complete picture of what is happening. In this way, even if you were to share the six-digit code useful for log-in by mistake, there will still be a way to block access to your account. An addition that probably won’t be useful to most users but, considering the spread of WhatsApp, it will still be able to save more than one person from who try to steal the profiles of others.

In recent days, the latest news on the app had instead been more in the perspective of the development of the feature communities, with in particular the first images that showed how in the not too distant future group administrators will be able to delete the messages of all those who participate. , leaving behind only the classic comic that signals the successful elimination.

As usual, there are no release dates scheduled for these news, which will then pass to the final version of WhatsApp at a later time, all to be defined.