Turris Omnia: Router spin-off surprisingly put on hold

The developed by the Czech registry should be launched as a start-up this year. But cz.nic stopped the spin-off unexpectedly.

The founding of a start-up to better market the Omina router has failed. Having been prepared for some time, the management of the Czech registry cz.nic and the board apparently got cold feet and put the ongoing process on hold. For the time being, nothing will change for Turris users, assures Ondrej Filip, CEO of cz.nic.

The Turris router, developed and built in the Czech Republic, is one of the success stories of the cz.nic labs. For example, it comes with an adaptive distributed firewall, is suitable for upgrades via mini PCIe slots and can also run virtual machines thanks to 2 GB of RAM and a 1.6 GHz dual-core CPU from ARM. Overall, it appears versatile.

plug pulled

For a while now, those responsible at cz.nic have wanted to release the Turris router project, originally started to improve the security of home networks, from the small research laboratory and set it up on its own. In mid-May, CEO Ondrej Filip assured on the sidelines of the meeting of the IP address managers that the spin-off makes sense so that Turris can establish itself on the market in the future.

But as early as the end of May, Frantisek Borsik, a member of the spin-off team, complained privately that the cz.nic management had apparently pulled the plug on the spin-off. Borsik had been hired about a year earlier for the marketing of the planned Turris start-up. For him and Petr Palan, who had already been hired as prospective CEO, the decision of the cz.nic management apparently came as a surprise.

According to Borsik, the spin-off makers were looking for new Turris customers at the Wifi World Congress in Mexico at the end of May. There, among other things, promising talks were held with Juniper’s CTO. Above all, they were on the hunt for network operators who would include the new Turris Omnia in their range.

Just postponed?

In an interview with c’t, Ondrej Filip assured that the spin-off was not completely off the table. “There is no final decision yet. All options are still on the table and the project is going on as normal.”

He cites the currently difficult market situation as the main reason for the “suspension” of the spin-off. Lead times for components are currently significantly longer. The war between Russia and Ukraine is not making the situation any better either. So we just want to wait a while.

The latest sales figures for the spin-off team also fell short of expectations. It was therefore decided to take this step and to make some layoffs. “But the old cz-nic internal team is still on board. So everything stays the same,” says Filip.

Palan, who left the project of his own free will in July, is positive about the sales figures. In the worst case, three times more Turris routers would have been sold in the current year than before the start-up team started. “The goal, of course, was to sell six to ten times as much,” says Palan. But we were on a very good path. Palan regretted the temporary or possibly final end for the spin-off and wished the hard core of the manufacturer team all the best. Palan explained when asked that it made little sense to continue in the current constellation, also because the replacement had been repeatedly postponed last year.

“I felt like I couldn’t keep putting off the team, the partners, and the prospects we approached – including myself, by the way – without everyone getting discouraged,” says Palan.

It remains to be seen how things will continue with the new Turris models and the upcoming TurrisOS 6.0, whether the router will remain as a research project at cz.nic or whether it will ultimately be spun off or sold.

The research department of the Czech registry for .cz domains has made a name for itself with several interesting projects in recent years. This includes the DNS server and resolver Knot and the routing daemon BIRD. With MojeID, the research department also wants to get involved in the business of uniform user identification. All projects are open source and with this trademark the non-commercial registry has attracted a lot of international attention.

