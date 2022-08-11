WhatsApp brings benefits to group administrators, they can delete any message and more

WhatsApp. (photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Manage a group of WhatsApp it means you can add and remove people from the group, change photos or names, and no more, but that’s about to change. The app is testing a new feature so that can any message.

Some time ago WhatsApp introduced the delete option for everyone with which users can cancel the message if they regret it immediately after sending it (60 minutes).

Only this user can cancel their own messages, but if they’re in a group, the admin can too.

A function that was already tested at the end of 2021

The option to delete sent messages appeared on WhatsApp in mid-2017 and has since become a staple feature for WhatsApp users. messaging app. Over the months, the platform has improved with features like temporary messages. And now, the app seems to be gearing up to get another option for group leaders.

Via WhatsApp Beta 2.22.1.1, WABetaInfo discovered in December of last year this new functionality in development and managed to enable it in order to provide its readers with the first screenshots of a function that It will be well seen by the administrators of the groups.

Administrators in groups will have more power in WhatsApp

If you compare the moderation capabilities that the administrator of a WhatsApp group has with other applications, the truth is that they do not have enough options to do. Something as simple as deleting a message from the group, no matter who wrote it, it couldn’t be done.

This is the great novelty now implemented in WhatsApp: the administrator can delete a message. The concept is simple: the admin of a group can delete any message for everyone, even if they didn’t write it.

When is it used delete for all As an administrator of a group, WhatsApp warns that the message will be deleted for all participants and will be visible to the administrator who deleted it.

The text “Removed by admin” is displayed in the chat. This novelty is not yet available for all users, although it is expected to gradually expand over the next few weeks.

Until now, administrators could kick users out of the chat at any time, but what they said before they left will stay in the chat forever. since only the sender can delete that message for everyone.

With this change, administrators have more control and tools to keep WhatsApp groups in order.

How to activate Single View in WhatsApp

Before proceeding, it is recommended download the latest version of whatsapp available for your device on the official app store of Google either Manzana. Once you have it, you must do what we explain below:

– Before sending a photography or video In a chat, look at the bottom, next to the writing space, for a number 1 inside a circle.

– Once located you must press it.

– When I do WhatsApp will notify you that the file has been set to view once.

– After that you can send the file with the arrow on the side.

With these simple steps the file you sent It can only be seen by the recipient on one occasion. However, it is important to remember that screenshots or screen recording can still be taken and this will not be known.

When the other person has seen the content, the platform will notify them with the legend “Open” Y two blue popcorn in the space where the file was. Also, if the photo or video does not open in a within 14 days from the moment it was sent to you, the file will disappear from the chat.