WhatsApp, the news this time is the solution to an annoying bug

We are used to with every new beta of Whatsapp, regardless of the platform, to find some news on the surface or in the code, or at least to guess some trace of it (this is the case, recently, of the filter for unread chats for example). But betas are such not by chance, and it is no surprise then that they can present some bug. The latest version for Android (i.e. 2.22.13) had one in particular, but now with the release of the new beta 2.22.14.3 for the green robot it was promptly fixed.

CHAT CANCELED BUT PERENNIAL NOTIFICATION

But what are we talking about, precisely? Basically various users have reported how, after installing the latest update, they have encountered series difficulties related to the chat deletion process. As shown by the screenshot below shared by WABetaInfowhen a conversation was canceled, a message in the notification panel. And the problem was that this notification was frozen, immovable, impossible to remove and blocked 100%.

The version 2.22.14.3 of WhatsApp Beta for Android has targeted this defect, correcting the bug and thus allowing users of the beta channel to be able to return to delete their conversations without too many worries. On the other hand, when you participate in a beta program these are precisely the risks of the trade: the positive fact is that the developers in this case were quick to intervene and solve a problem although it was minor – and perhaps for this reason finding the solution was a quick procedure.