Google Pixel 6a, many new “official” images

That they filter images on an already presented, already official device, does not happen often. But Google has unveiled its Pixel 6a leaving the fans hanging: the availability is set for July 28 in the USA, there is still more than a month. And so the rumors fit into the void left by Google, trying to satisfy curiosity. In recent days, even unboxing videos have arrived, now it is the well-known Evan Blass who uses his Twitter account to spread some Pixel 6a images.

In light of the reliability of Blass, the invoice of the images and the correspondence between the phone made official by Google in May and that of the renderings, it’s unlikely – not to mention impossible – that the material didn’t come from Mountain View, perhaps with the prospect of distributing it when the “cheap” Pixel will be available for purchase, to give a boost to marketing. After all, as you can see, some of the images posted by Blass are those that typically appear at the top of the product pages while others, those in real circumstances, end up in descriptions or advertisements.

The images of Blass are interesting, also because they give us the opportunity to fully appreciate two out of three colors of Pixel 6a, white and black. The hope is that they can arrive together with the green in all the markets in which the smartphone will be marketed, but a lot will probably depend on Google’s ability to produce a sufficient number of Pixel 6a in a difficult time like the current one and to get them to reach everywhere.

Pixel 6a will be available in the US on July 28, while Google said that elsewhere, including Italy, will arrive “in summer”. The price is 459 euros.

PIXEL 6A, THE FEATURES AT A GLANCE AND BY POINTS