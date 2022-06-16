Bad news: the 15-inch MacBook will not arrive this year, when will it?

Not long ago, information appeared regarding the arrival of a new macbook that recovers screen dimensions that were believed to be completely forgotten in the range of laptops offered by the Cupertino company. We are talking about a team with a panel of 15 inches. Well, it seems that this model will not reach the market imminently.

According to the data that was handled, it was thought that these computers would be a purchase option before the end of this year. But, from the looks of it, this has changed and finally the team will be a reality next year. And, besides, not exactly at the beginning. According to the source of the information, the device will start production in the first quarter of the year so that its sale will start in the second at the earliest. Therefore, it still remains.

With this MacBook model, a screen size is recovered that fits perfectly for those users who want to have a computer that they can use outside the home in conditions of mobility; and, also, at home -without having to resort to a monitor to have an adequate viewing space-. Therefore, it can be all success and, in addition, a way to give this product range its own personality now that the iPad Pro is squeezing like a charm.

Prediction updates:1. New 15″ MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.2. New 15″ MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter). 3. I haven’t heard of any rumored plans for a 12″ MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

What is expected of this MacBook

These are other data that have been published, and as it is logical to think, the team will exclusively have an architecture in its Apple Silicon processor. In other words, it’s about Intel, which, obviously, is already in disuse by the North American firm. The point is that it is expected that options will be placed on the market with the M2 chip and additionally the M2 Prowhich ensures excellent power when running applications.

Some additional details that you will find in the new laptop is its recharging power. The model with a less powerful processor will have the possibility of working at 35W at most. On the other hand, the equipment with a higher capacity processor will reach 67W. And, always, with a USB type C port to comply with European regulations regarding the adapters used for these processes. Obviously, the amount of RAM will be very large, so there will be no problems with macOS Ventura.

A bad fact for Apple fans

What we are talking about here is the possible MacBook with 12 inch screen. According to the data published by the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that he has great experience with everything that has to do with the Cupertino company, there are no plans at the time of putting it on the market. And, this is logical, since it would be to further tighten the range of laptops and tablets, something that would not make much sense for users. We will see if this is finally confirmed or, on the contrary, the North American firm surprises.

