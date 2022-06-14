How to transfer your WhatsApp conversations from Android to iPhone

For years, WhatsApp has lacked the ability to transfer conversation history from Android to iOS and vice versa, although there are many users of the popular messaging platform who often make the jump from one mobile operating system to another, from the same they started working on this aspect relatively recently.

In this point, it was during the past year when they began to allow transfers of conversation history and other personal data from an iOS mobile to an Android mobile in a secure way, and it is now when they also begin to allow transfers from an Android mobile to an iOS mobile in a safe wayas Mark Zckerberg himself points out in a brief statement:



We are adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption

To take into account in advance

Among the requirements to proceed with this operation is having an Android 5 or later mobile, and having a new or factory-refurbished mobile with iOS 15.5 or later.

In addition, you must also have the application Move to iOS installed on the Android mobile phone, have the WhatsApp version for Android 2.22.7.74 or later on the old Android mobile, the WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or later on the iOS mobile where the data is to be taken, and both devices must be connected to power supplyin addition to being connected under the same WiFi network or connecting the Android mobile to the iOS WiFi zone.

Once all the requirements are met, all you have to do is open the Move to iOS app on the Android device and follow the on-screen instructions to go through the whole process.

In case you already have a conversation history on iOS, the history obtained from the Android device will overwrite it.

Unless WhatsApp is removed from the old Android mobile or the device is factory reset, personal communications will continue to be present on this device as well.

Once the users go through the process, they should find the history transferred to iOS when they log in to WhatsApp on the iOS mobile. WhatsApp notes in the Help Center that it will transfer personal messages, but not call history or peer-to-peer payments, a feature available in some markets.

More information: WhatsApp Help Center