This simple app tells you if your Xiaomi mobile will receive Android 13

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomiui guys created an app a long time ago that allows you to check what updates your Xiaomi device will . Now, the app has been updated to find out if your device will receive 13. From now on, the MIUI Updater app allows you to check if your device will receive Android 13 in future software updates. After this improvement, when you open the app, a new section at the top says if the device will receive Android 13 updates.

You can try it on your Xiaomi device just by entering the Play Store, search for the MIUI Updater app, install it on your device and open it. Now, although the function exists, the creators warn that it is not 100% accurate.

- Advertisement -

Download QR-Code MIUI Updater Developer: Xiaomiui Price: Free