An iPhone 14 Pro leak reveals its always-on display

If the rumors are true, the iphone-14-pro- -on- -details-leak-ahead-of-ios-16-release/">iPhone 14 Pro will be the first iPhone model to support the always-on display function.

Now, a leaker who has allegedly had access to information about this functionality has shared more details the feature.

This is the same person who recently revealed that, contrary to popular belief, the iPhone 14 Pro notch will look like an elongated pill instead of a separate slot and hole.

As a reminder, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays that are even better than last year. They will go up to 1Hz refresh instead of the minimum 10Hz of the iPhone 13 Pro. This will help save battery life, especially when the always-on display functionality is activated.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a full battery indicator on the right. The mobile signal indicator will move to the left, next to the carrier name. That used to be the status bar layout of iPhones before the notch was introduced in the iPhone X.

This is how the always-on screen will work

The background of those wallpapers with depth effect will be completely removed when the screen is in always-on display mode, while the foreground it will fade and be tinted one color.

Widgets will be visible on the always-on screen, but they will appear and disappear at certain intervals, imperceptible to the user, to prevent the OLED from burning out.

The content displayed on the always-on screen and on the fully lit lock screen should be configured in the same way, which means that we have the same wallpaper, color options, fonts and widgets. Other main visual elements of the always-on display can be customized independently.

The notifications they’ll be part of the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display experience, and just like on the regular lock screen, notifications will roll up from the bottom one at a time and stay subtly visible for 10 seconds.

Once the screen wakes up, notifications will animate from the bottom and proceed to user-defined configuration of how notifications are presented on the lock screen (such as count, stack, or list).

Apple could also allow users to enable a notification counter at the bottom of the always-on screen.



