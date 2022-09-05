Nokia at IFA with three smartphones and one tablet. Password: eco-sustainability

- Advertisement -

nokia-9-pureview-no-android-11-hmd-offers-50-discount-to-buy-xr20/">HMD presents in Berlin three new of the Nokia X, G and C series and the new one tablet T21. Among them stands out X30 5Gdefined by the Finnish company “our most eco-friendly smartphone ever“as it is made by recycling 100% aluminum and 65% plastic. In short, the strategy to propose on the market is clear increasingly sustainable devices from an environmental point of view including the packaging and durability of the device itself with the guarantee of receiving more software and security updates.

NOKIA X30 5G

NOKIA G60 5G

NOKIA C31

NOKIA T21

CIRCULAR ECONOMY: RENTAL

ACCESSORIES

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

NOKIA X30 5G

Let’s start right from the smartphone green, sold inside an FSC certified and 94% recycled paper box. It is a device equipped with 50MP PureView camera with OIS (protected by Gorilla Glass DX +) and AI and display from 6.43 in with 90Hz refresh rate. Nokia grants three years of software and security updates and three years of extended warranty.

display: AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, 20: 9, 90Hz refresh rate, 450nit, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, 20: 9, 90Hz refresh rate, 450nit, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 6 / 128GB (internal UFS 2.2) 8 / 256GB (internal UFS 2.2)

OS: Android 12

Android 12 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, IR, USB-C 2.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, IR, USB-C 2.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo eSIM: Yes

Yes dual SIM: Yes

Yes cameras: front: 16MP, 1um pixel (2um 4-in-1), f / 2.4, 1 / 3.06 “sensor rear: Main 50MP, AF, OIS, 1um pixels (2um 4-in-1), f / 1.8, 1 / 1.57 “sensor 13MP ultra wide angle, FOV 123 °, f / 2.4, 1 / 3.06 “sensor Corning Gorilla Glass DX +, LED flash

battery: 4,200mAh, 33W charging

4,200mAh, 33W charging dimensions and weight: 158.9×73.9×7.99mm for 185g

158.9×73.9×7.99mm for 185g resistence: IP67

IP67 fingerprint sensor: below the display

NOKIA G60 5G

Also made in an eco-sustainable way with the use of 100% recycled plastic on the rear body and 60% on the edge, it is proposed with the model that HMD defines “3-3-3”, i.e. 3 years of Android updates, 3 years of security patches and 3 years of extended warranty. Offers a display 6.58 “FHD + with refresh rate 120Hza Snapdragon 695 5G processor and a 50MP main camera.

display: 6.58 “FHD + 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate, 400nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.58 “FHD + 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate, 400nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 mobile platform: Snapdragon 695 5G

Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 4 / 64GB (internal UFS 2.2) 4 / 128GB (internal UFS 2.2) 6 / 128GB (internal UFS 2.2) internal memory expandable up to 1TB

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm jack, USB-C 2.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm jack, USB-C 2.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral eSIM: Yes

Yes dual SIM: yes, hybrid

yes, hybrid OS: Android 12

Android 12 cameras: front: 8MP, 0.64um pixels (1.28um 4-in-1), f / 2, 1/4 “sensor rear: Main 50MP, AF, 0.64um (1.28um 4-in-1), f / 1.8, 1 / 2.67 “sensor 5MP ultra wide angle, f / 2, 1/5 “sensor 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1/5 “sensor LED flash

battery: 4.500mAh 20W

4.500mAh 20W dimensions and weight: 165.99×75.93×8.61mm for 190g

165.99×75.93×8.61mm for 190g resistence: IP52

NOKIA C31

It has a battery that lasts three days, a triple camera on the back “powered by Camera by Google” it’s a 6.7 “display with HD + resolution. Nokia C31 has Android 12 on board and is compatible with 4G LTE networks. 2 years of quarterly security updates are guaranteed.

display: 6.7 “HD +, 2.5D glass

6.7 “HD +, 2.5D glass processor: Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core

Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core memory: 3 / 32GB (LPDDR4X RAM) 4 / 64GB (LPDDR4X RAM) 4 / 128GB (LPDDR4X RAM) internal memory expandable up to 256GB

OS: Android 12

Android 12 connectivity: 4G, 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm jack, GPS

4G, 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm jack, GPS dual SIM: Yes

Yes resistence: IP52

IP52 cameras: front: 5MP rear: 13MP main 2MP depth 2MP macro LED flash

battery: 5.050mAh 10W

5.050mAh 10W dimensions and weight: 169,2×77,98×8,6mm for 200g

169,2×77,98×8,6mm for 200g fingerprint sensor: rear

NOKIA T21

The tablet is made of aluminum, HMD guarantees two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. Compared to the previous model, HD video streaming, voice calls and NFC payment functionality are included. Nib support is provided.

display: 10.36 “2K 1200×2000, 5: 3, 360nit, SGS blue light certification, Wacom WGP stylus support, Wacom Active ES 2.0

10.36 “2K 1200×2000, 5: 3, 360nit, SGS blue light certification, Wacom WGP stylus support, Wacom Active ES 2.0 processor: Unisoc T612 octa-core

Unisoc T612 octa-core memory: 4 / 64GB 4 / 128GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB

OS: Android 12 (2 OS updates)

Android 12 (2 OS updates) audio: stereo speaker, OZO Playback

stereo speaker, OZO Playback resistence: IP52

IP52 Netflix HD certified

Second screen for PC

dual SIM: yes, hybrid

yes, hybrid connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, USB-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, USB-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo cameras: front: 8MP FF rear: 8MP AF, LED flash

battery: 8.200mAh 18W

8.200mAh 18W dimensions and weight: 247.5×157.3×7.5mm for 466.2g

RENTAL FOR RECYCLING

In the name of the environment, HMD announced the Circular subscription service for the use of Nokia smartphones and tablets. The goal is to encourage people to keep their device for longer, so as to generate a smaller impact on the ecosystem. At the end of the subscription, the smartphone or tablet is recycled or repurposed on the market as refurbished products. A similar solution is also proposed by Fairphone with the Easy plan.

The more you hold the product, the more seeds will be obtained (awards Seeds of Tomorrow) to be allocated to charity. However, the user can return the device at any time (after the first 3 months). Nokia X30 and G60 are part of the offering, as are Nokia XR20, T10 and T21, currently limited to the UK and Germany. Upcoming countries will be added shortly.

PRICES:

Nokia G60 5G: 15 euros / month

Nokia X30 5G: 30 euros / month

Nokia XR20: 25 euros / month

Nokia T10: 12 euros / month

ACCESSORIES

A series of accessories were also presented at IFA, which we report briefly below:

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 made of 100% recycled material, waterproof, battery with 22 hours autonomy | from September to 59.99 euros

made of 100% recycled material, waterproof, battery with 22 hours autonomy | from September to Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro, earphones with 100% recycled plastic charging case, Hybrid Active Noise Canceling function | from the next few weeks at a price not yet announced

Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Nokia X30 5G: October in Cloudy Blue, Ice White 6 / 128GB: 499 euros 8 / 256GB: 539 euros

October in Cloudy Blue, Ice White Nokia G60 5G: September in Pure Black, Ice Gray 4 / 128GB: 339 euros

September in Pure Black, Ice Gray Nokia C31: coming weeks in Mint, Charcoal, Cyan from 129 euros

coming weeks in Mint, Charcoal, Cyan Nokia T21: next weeks in Charcoal Gray from 239 euros

next weeks in Charcoal Gray