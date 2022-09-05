Nokia at IFA with three smartphones and one tablet. Password: eco-sustainability

nokia-9-pureview-no-android-11-hmd-offers-50-discount-to-buy-xr20/">HMD presents in Berlin three new smartphones of the Nokia X, G and C series and the new one tablet T21. Among them stands out X30 5Gdefined by the Finnish company “our most eco-friendly smartphone ever“as it is made by recycling 100% aluminum and 65% plastic. In short, the strategy to propose on the market is clear increasingly sustainable devices from an environmental point of view including the packaging and durability of the device itself with the guarantee of receiving more software and security updates.
- NOKIA X30 5G
- NOKIA G60 5G
- NOKIA C31
- NOKIA T21
- CIRCULAR ECONOMY: RENTAL
- ACCESSORIES
- PRICES AND AVAILABILITY
NOKIA X30 5G
Let’s start right from the smartphone green, sold inside an FSC certified and 94% recycled paper box. It is a device equipped with 50MP PureView camera with OIS (protected by Gorilla Glass DX +) and AI and display from 6.43 in with 90Hz refresh rate. Nokia grants three years of software and security updates and three years of extended warranty.
- display: AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, 20: 9, 90Hz refresh rate, 450nit, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
- memory:
- 6 / 128GB (internal UFS 2.2)
- 8 / 256GB (internal UFS 2.2)
- OS: Android 12
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, IR, USB-C 2.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo
- eSIM: Yes
- dual SIM: Yes
- cameras:
- front: 16MP, 1um pixel (2um 4-in-1), f / 2.4, 1 / 3.06 “sensor
- rear:
- Main 50MP, AF, OIS, 1um pixels (2um 4-in-1), f / 1.8, 1 / 1.57 “sensor
- 13MP ultra wide angle, FOV 123 °, f / 2.4, 1 / 3.06 “sensor
- Corning Gorilla Glass DX +, LED flash
- battery: 4,200mAh, 33W charging
- dimensions and weight: 158.9×73.9×7.99mm for 185g
- resistence: IP67
- fingerprint sensor: below the display
NOKIA G60 5G
Also made in an eco-sustainable way with the use of 100% recycled plastic on the rear body and 60% on the edge, it is proposed with the model that HMD defines “3-3-3”, i.e. 3 years of Android updates, 3 years of security patches and 3 years of extended warranty. Offers a display 6.58 “FHD + with refresh rate 120Hza Snapdragon 695 5G processor and a 50MP main camera.
- display: 6.58 “FHD + 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate, 400nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- mobile platform: Snapdragon 695 5G
- memory:
- 4 / 64GB (internal UFS 2.2)
- 4 / 128GB (internal UFS 2.2)
- 6 / 128GB (internal UFS 2.2)
- internal memory expandable up to 1TB
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm jack, USB-C 2.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo
- fingerprint sensor: lateral
- eSIM: Yes
- dual SIM: yes, hybrid
- OS: Android 12
- cameras:
- front: 8MP, 0.64um pixels (1.28um 4-in-1), f / 2, 1/4 “sensor
- rear:
- Main 50MP, AF, 0.64um (1.28um 4-in-1), f / 1.8, 1 / 2.67 “sensor
- 5MP ultra wide angle, f / 2, 1/5 “sensor
- 2MP depth, f / 2.4, 1/5 “sensor
- LED flash
- battery: 4.500mAh 20W
- dimensions and weight: 165.99×75.93×8.61mm for 190g
- resistence: IP52
NOKIA C31
It has a battery that lasts three days, a triple camera on the back “powered by Camera by Google” it’s a 6.7 “display with HD + resolution. Nokia C31 has Android 12 on board and is compatible with 4G LTE networks. 2 years of quarterly security updates are guaranteed.
- display: 6.7 “HD +, 2.5D glass
- processor: Unisoc 9863A1 octa-core
- memory:
- 3 / 32GB (LPDDR4X RAM)
- 4 / 64GB (LPDDR4X RAM)
- 4 / 128GB (LPDDR4X RAM)
- internal memory expandable up to 256GB
- OS: Android 12
- connectivity: 4G, 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm jack, GPS
- dual SIM: Yes
- resistence: IP52
- cameras:
- front: 5MP
- rear:
- 13MP main
- 2MP depth
- 2MP macro
- LED flash
- battery: 5.050mAh 10W
- dimensions and weight: 169,2×77,98×8,6mm for 200g
- fingerprint sensor: rear
NOKIA T21
The tablet is made of aluminum, HMD guarantees two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. Compared to the previous model, HD video streaming, voice calls and NFC payment functionality are included. Nib support is provided.
- display: 10.36 “2K 1200×2000, 5: 3, 360nit, SGS blue light certification, Wacom WGP stylus support, Wacom Active ES 2.0
- processor: Unisoc T612 octa-core
- memory:
- 4 / 64GB
- 4 / 128GB
- internal memory expandable up to 512GB
- OS: Android 12 (2 OS updates)
- audio: stereo speaker, OZO Playback
- resistence: IP52
- Netflix HD certified
- Second screen for PC
- dual SIM: yes, hybrid
- connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, USB-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo
- cameras:
- front: 8MP FF
- rear: 8MP AF, LED flash
- battery: 8.200mAh 18W
- dimensions and weight: 247.5×157.3×7.5mm for 466.2g
RENTAL FOR RECYCLING
In the name of the environment, HMD announced the Circular subscription service for the use of Nokia smartphones and tablets. The goal is to encourage people to keep their device for longer, so as to generate a smaller impact on the ecosystem. At the end of the subscription, the smartphone or tablet is recycled or repurposed on the market as refurbished products. A similar solution is also proposed by Fairphone with the Easy plan.
The more you hold the product, the more seeds will be obtained (awards Seeds of Tomorrow) to be allocated to charity. However, the user can return the device at any time (after the first 3 months). Nokia X30 and G60 are part of the offering, as are Nokia XR20, T10 and T21, currently limited to the UK and Germany. Upcoming countries will be added shortly.
PRICES:
- Nokia G60 5G: 15 euros / month
- Nokia X30 5G: 30 euros / month
- Nokia XR20: 25 euros / month
- Nokia T10: 12 euros / month
ACCESSORIES
A series of accessories were also presented at IFA, which we report briefly below:
- Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 made of 100% recycled material, waterproof, battery with 22 hours autonomy | from September to 59.99 euros
- Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro, earphones with 100% recycled plastic charging case, Hybrid Active Noise Canceling function | from the next few weeks at a price not yet announced
Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro
PRICES AND AVAILABILITY
- Nokia X30 5G: October in Cloudy Blue, Ice White
- 6 / 128GB: 499 euros
- 8 / 256GB: 539 euros
- Nokia G60 5G: September in Pure Black, Ice Gray
- 4 / 128GB: 339 euros
- Nokia C31: coming weeks in Mint, Charcoal, Cyan
- from 129 euros
- Nokia T21: next weeks in Charcoal Gray
- from 239 euros