These are all Xiaomi offers on Amazon Prime Day

Xiaomi has announced that it is joining Amazon Prime Day 2022. From today until July 13, the brand makes exclusive offers available to users on both smartphones and products from its connected ecosystem. In this way, Xiaomi Spain has great discounts on all ranges of smartphones. Without going any further, Redmi 10, available from €129.99 in its 64GB version and €149.99 in the 128GB version. Continuing with the Redmi range, the Redmi Note 11 will also have incredible discounts at a price of €159.99. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will also be available with an offer of €50 for a price of €349.99. Finally, don’t miss out on the Xiaomi 11 T Pro 5G discounts, available from €399.99. The global brand of smartphones most popular among technology enthusiasts also has some heart-stopping deals during the two days of Amazon Prime Day. The great beast of POCO, POCO F3 5G in its 256 GB version will be available with an offer of €279.99, as will POCO M4 Pro with an exclusive price of €179.99. If you’re thinking of getting a smartwatch, you can’t miss Xiaomi Spain’s Prime Day deals on wearables. Get the Redmi Smart Band Pro for a price of €30.99. Also, don’t miss out on the Mi Watch discounts with an unbeatable discount of €72.99. In the mobility section, you can enjoy Mi Electric Scooter Essential at a price of €279.99, €100 cheaper than its original price. In the home cleaning and care area, the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop P black vacuum cleaner can be purchased from €229.99. In the image section, for its part, Amazon users can get the 23-inch Xiaomi monitor at a price of €99.

