Twitter sinks in the Stock Market: The legal battle with Musk will be crucial for its future

- Advertisement -

legal- -with.jpg" alt="Twitter sinks in the Stock Market: The legal battle with Musk will be for its " />

Twitter shares fell 11.3% yesterday on the prospect of a long court battle with Elon Musk. The crash occurred after the founder of Tesla announced last Friday that he was breaking his agreement to buy the social network for 44,000 million dollars and the company announced that it will take the matter before the Delaware Court of Chancery, a court specialized in large commercial disputes to force the application of the agreement sealed between the two parties.

Only this Monday, Twitter left about 2,300 million dollars. It was the reaction of the market on the first day of trading after the news. Last Friday, when The Washington Post had already advanced citing sources familiar with the operation, that the purchase was in serious danger of going ahead, the titles of the social network fell another 5.23%.

[mb_related_posts1]

The tycoon alleged for his decision that the social platform had breached some provisions of the agreement and made false and misleading statements at the time of signing, with what he considered to be an unacceptable “gap”.

He was referring to the number of bots and fake accounts and Twitter’s way of auditing and suspending them. But for many analysts, this issue is just an excuse for Musk to back down from an operation that seems increasingly ruinous or to take over the company for a much lower price: Twitter is already trading below $33, a long way off. of the 54.20 agreed by the billionaire. The company was worth almost 14% less on the stock market this Monday than last Thursday, after leaving almost 4,000 million since that day.

The social network does not seem to be willing to let the tycoon twist its arm and has hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to fight a legal battle that allows it to close the agreement under the agreed terms. Twitter directors know that its outcome will be crucial for the future of the company, which has already lost its opportunity to be bought by The Walt Disney and which has sometimes been criticized for its inability to grow at the rate of other platforms. social.

Litigation Practice

Wachtell Lipton has perhaps the largest litigation practice in Delaware. The firm, as the Financial Times recalls, initially defended Musk in a lawsuit filed in the same court by Tesla shareholders who alleged that the tycoon had improperly bailed out SolarCity, another part of his empire, when Tesla acquired the clean energy firm. in 2017.

Twitter, which denied Musk’s accusations on Friday and is going through a difficult time (in recent days it has announced the dismissal of 30% of its human resources division and measures to reduce costs), has enough incentives to promote the agreement or to achieve a break fee much larger than the $1 billion that the Tesla founder would be required to pay for breaking the deal.

Many analysts and legal experts believe Twitter can argue in its defense that Musk’s concerns mask buyer’s remorse who believes he has struck an expensive, highly leveraged deal amid a broader plunge in tech stocks. . And they agree that Musk will have a hard time proving that Twitter has misled them with the fake accounts. It remains to be seen how far Musk is willing to go and whether it will be easier for Twitter to renegotiate than to litigate.

For now, yesterday Tesla’s founder mocked Twitter’s lawsuit threat with a meme. He used his own portrait to compose vignettes telling his side of the story. With some photos in which he expresses mockery, Musk hinted that with this controversy he is winning, since, he assures, if they want to “force” him to buy Twitter in court, that will mean that the company will have to disclose to the Justice the information about bots that he denied to him.

Funds on the lookout for opportunities

As the market raises its hands amid the impending court battle between Twitter and Elon Musk, hedge funds are cheering. In fact, the Musk-social network deal is one of several contracts that has generated opportunities. for funds specialized in merger arbitration, which benefit from the uncertainty about whether corporate acquisitions will materialize. According to the FT, these players claim that the US stock market currently offers more compelling opportunities than those that presented themselves after the outbreak of the pandemic. “From a risk/reward perspective, it’s a more attractive environment as there are real strategic fundamentals that you can subscribe to as an arbitrator,” they say, while calling Musk’s decision to break the contract “an amateur attempt at termination.” .