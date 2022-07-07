Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi Band 7: what has changed?

- Advertisement -

This year has surprised us with the Xiaomi Smart 7 , the new activity bracelet that, finally, integrates GPS. A model that wants to dominate the wearables market, but what are the differences between the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and the Xiaomi Band 7?

At the moment, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is already on sale in Spain, but the pro version will most likely land in our country over the next month. So we wanted to take the opportunity to make a compilation where you will find the main differences between the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and the Xiaomi Band 7.

How is the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro different from the Xiaomi Band 7

On an aesthetic level we find the first notable difference, since the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has the traditional design from previous models, while the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro bets on a larger rectangular panel (1.64 inches compared to the 1.62 inches of the other model).

enlarge photo Xiaomi Band 7 Pro Xiaomi

Otherwise, they have the same design elements, including water resistance that can be submerged up to 5 ATM, magnetic charging so you don’t have to disassemble the bracelet, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.

In both cases we find a AMOLED panel to guarantee an image quality beyond any doubt and that will allow you to see any notification on the sunniest days.

At the sensor level, Both models boast everything you need to monitor every last step you take. In this case, there are no differences between the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and the Xiaomi Band 7, such as its heart rate monitor, control of blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), pedometer, gyroscope and much more. Also, Pro version adds GPS so you don’t have to carry your mobile while you train, as well as being able to Use your screen as a flashlight.

enlarge photo Xiaomi Band 7 Xiaomi

[mb_related_posts2]

Finally, we see the other big difference in autonomy, since the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro reaches 12 days of autonomy, a little less than the 15 days of the Xiaomi Band 7. A price to pay for having GPS, a screen larger and flashlight mode.

Which smart band is better

Obviously, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro has better features than the traditional version, but at the moment we do not know what its price will be in Spain. Although if the difference is 20 euros, we can already confirm that it is better to buy the most vitaminized model, because the fact that it has GPS is the most important point and that makes the difference with the Xiaomi Mi Band 7.

>