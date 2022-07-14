HMD Unveils 3 New Iconic Nokia Feature Phones and a Tablet

- Advertisement -

HMD Global today announced three new feature phones to offer an alternative to people looking to escape technological saturation and the current habit of being always connected.

As market leader in feature phonesa business that generates 1,000 million dollars in 2022, the new launches of HMD Global consolidate the traditional legacy of Nokia phones, Known for unsurpassed durability and battery life.

Drawing inspiration from this trio of feature phones is the durable new Nokia T10, a tablet designed for work, home and family life. It comes in an affordable and compact 8″ package with convenient capabilities.

Nokia T10: quality that surpasses the competition

Small but mighty, the latest Nokia tablet is durable inside and out. Its synthetic material design and nano-textured finish hide scratches, so it looks almost like new when you leave it with a family member or friend.

Inside, the latest Android 12 software, two years of guaranteed Android updates, and three years of monthly security updates, future-proof your device.

It also comes with Google Entertainment Space and Google Kids Space to make life easy whether the kids are enjoying the tablet or you’re looking to catch your next favorite show. In addition, a new range of accessories complements the functionality of the Nokia T10.

Among them, the Nokia Flip Case, which adapts to most work environments and protects the entire device from bumps and scratches. It’s available in dark blue or cyan so you can show it off while keeping your tablet protected.

Nokia 8210 4G: reviving a style icon

Nokia 8210 4G – a new addition to the “Originals” family – celebrates the iconic Nokia 8210 launched in 1999 at Paris Fashion Week.

Inspired by the classic feature phone, the new Nokia 8210 4G turns heads by combining unforgettable design and Nokia’s signature durability with 4G technology, VoLTE capability, a large 2.8-inch screen and an intuitive user interface. Everything is now much simpler. Plus, it offers weeks of battery standby just like the old days.

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio: game-changing audio meets 21st century innovation

Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio brings back what people loved about the Nokia 5310 and makes it even better. A larger battery, dedicated audio control keys, and a built-in wireless headset take the audio experience to the next level and meet the needs of modern users.

When not in use, the earbuds stow away under a sleek slider on the back of the phone, so they’re always charged and you know where they are. This, along with powerful dual speakers, means you can enjoy music in private or together with friends, with powerful bass, clear highs and natural vocals.

Nokia 2660 Flip: affordability and durability in a flip phone

The Nokia 2660 Flip’s functionality and thoughtful design make handling calls easy by bringing the microphone and earpiece closer to you. Enhanced accessibility features, which increase confidence in the device, make it loved by everyone, especially those over 55 years of age.

Its large screen, hearing aid compatibility, stellar battery life, and large buttons provide a seamless experience for those who need it most. Its emergency button provides peace of mind by allowing quick contact with your loved ones.

Should the unexpected occur, five contacts will be notified so they can make sure help is on the way. And if you always want to know where your phone is and that it’s charging when you’re not using it, the Nokia Rugged Charging Dock is the perfect accessory.

Prices and availability

Nokia 8210 4G It will be available in blue, red and sand at a price of €69.99.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio It will be available in black for €79.99.

Nokia 2660Flip It will be available in black, red and blue for €69.99

The Nokia charging base will be available in select markets worldwide for €19.99.

nokia t10 It will be available soon in Nordic blue for a price of €34.99.

Accessories for Nokia T10:

Nokia Flip Case will be available in select markets globally from the end of July. Check your local availability.



