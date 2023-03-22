There is Android 13 for Sony Xperia 5 II thanks to LineageOS 20

Finished the work to build the , official since the beginning of the year, the developers of one of the best-known third-party ROMs among modding lovers are now working to expand the list of supported smartphones. And in the past few hours they have been added to an already quite extensive list Sony Xperia 5 II, Redmi Note 9 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet (2019)two smartphones from 2020 while the tablet dates back to the year before.

If and Galaxy Tab A 8.0 are medium-low range products, the Xperia 5 II had a higher cost than the top-of-the-range chip of the time, the Snapdragon 865. One smartphone that can still have its say today, not a product that needs to be replaced due to hardware limitations. So sorry that the de facto official support ended with Android 12, but with LineageOS 20 it can be given new life. In the links at SOURCE And STREET find the download links of the respective ROMs:

is pdx206

Redmi Note 9 is merlinx

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is gtowifi.

LineageOS 20 is not simply Android 13. It is a ROM that offers a stock experience, but with some “gem” apps, for example the Aperture camera created using the CameraX API to have an interface as similar as possible to the application that Google inserts on the Pixels: it offers the fps control for video, supports digital and optical stabilization and auxiliary cameras to the main one.

Sony Xperia 5 II is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 699 euros. To see the other 3 offers click here. (updated January 09, 2023, 4:10 pm)