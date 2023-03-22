Doogee V Max, what a battery! 22,000mAh, over 3 months on a single charge | Price

2,300 hours, that is 95 days, over three months. This is how much the can spend on standby Doogee’s new rugged smartphone, the V Max. At first one might think of an oversight on the battery’s milliampere hours, which instead of 22,000 mAh are 2,200, but the standby time as well as the understandable highlights on a record value leave no doubt.

So Doogee V Max is according to the company lo smartphone on the market with the highest capacity battery ever, other than the recent V30 which still has one of over 10 thousand mAh. A record for a smartphone that extends the concept of resistance, normally to stress, to battery chemistry. According to the declared data, with a fully charged battery V Max guarantees up to 25 hours of gaming, 35 hours of streaming content, 80 hours of music and 109 hours of callsthat is, four and a half days in a row.

With such a plentiful battery, Doogee V Max can too transfer energy to other devices, then put on the clothes of the powerbank if necessary. For a 7-day trip, the company says, the smartphone is enough to leave the powerbank at home. There is the fast charging at 33 watts, but let’s imagine that it takes more than a few hours (about 3) to fully recharge 22 Ah. The V Max is not just battery.

There is a valid MediaTek chip, but for the specifics we refer you to the complete table below, and a monstrous IP resistance: IP69K, that is, not only resistant to dust and diving but also with additional protection against high pressures and high temperatures . Doogee V Max is already available for purchase for 455.90 euros. Here are the necessary links:

DOOGEE V MAX – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS