Nokia: its next product will be an Android game controller | Images

Android

Published on

By Abraham
nokia: its next product will be an android game controller
nokia: its next product will be an android game controller
A few months ago there were rumors about a new Nokia product coming, however many did not take them seriously since the device in question was a gaming controller. Yet in the last few hours, photos, a name and also many of its characteristics have appeared.

The very attentive information site shares the first information Nokia Power User, according to which the wireless-type controller will have a rather standard but functional design, which will house the usual set of face buttons, directional pad, back buttons and triggers, analog sticks, as well as additional input buttons for menus and connectivity.

But there will be something more, in fact, as you will see better in the gallery The controller will also include a dedicated Google Assistant button. Here are the first images of the controller dubbed Nokia 5000GC.

Thanks to the images we can extrapolate a good amount of data, and we discover for example that the 5000GC will be compatible with Android-powered smart TVs, streaming devices based on Google’s operating system and of course Android smartphones as well. It is not known which version of the OS it will be compatible with.

Google Pixel smarter in an emergency: proposes the main help

Other features include 14 hours of use, two hours of charging and USB-C compatibility for wired connectivity and charging. Apparently this controller is the result of a licensing agreement between Nokia and the manufacturer StreamView, a European company that has previously worked on Nokia-branded OLED and LDC TVs, as well as streaming TV boxes. No formal release date has been mentioned, but the controller is expected to cost just over 50 euros.

ASSUMED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Product dimensions: (LxWxH) (mm) 163 x 64 x 104
  • Product weight: 348 g
  • Google Assistant: Talk to your game controller to search for games or navigate the menu easily.
  • Integrated double motors: Vibration feedback for a realistic gaming experience
  • Six axis gyroscope: Intuitive control and fast direction changes
  • Ergonomic geometry: better grip and more comfort during your gaming sessions
  • Rechargeable battery: Fully charged within two hours for 14 hours of non-stop play
  • Wide compatibility: Pair your game controller with Android TVs, Android streaming devices, and Android phones.

