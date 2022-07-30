There is already a date for the trial that will face Twitter with Elon Musk

is in the news again, and not only because it has just increased the Twitter Blue rate from $2.99 ​​per month to $4.99 per month, effective immediately for new members but also applicable for current members starting in October in those (still few) markets where this service is present.

And it is that today we have also learned, via Bloomberg, that is a date for the that will confront Elon Musk with the social network Twitter for Musk’s refusal to acquire it as he had initially promised for about 44 billion dollars, arguing his discrepancies about the number of existing bots in the social network, whose data he cannot believe, estimating that there are many more than the 5% that he had been told.



Well, the aforementioned media indicates that the trial will finally be held from October 17 to 20, as ruled by the judge of the Delaware chancery court, Kathaleen St. J. McCormick last Thursday night.

While Musk wanted to delay the start of the trial until February of next year, Twitter wanted to set the date for October 10, although it will finally start seven days later.

Twitter is not opposed to the start date of October 17 as long as it had five days to present its evidence against Musk, as it will eventually happen, despite the fact that Twitter’s lawyers will need only four days to show wrong Musk is making use of questions about the number of bots and spam accounts within the social platform, using it as a pretext to abandon the purchase agreement.

For Musk, according to the court documents, the data about the number of bots and spam accounts is not solid, and that the mishandling of this data, as he understands, provides him with a legitimate basis for the cancellation of the purchase agreement.

Basically, what is intended from Twitter is to force Elon Musk to complete the acquisition as he had promised last April. Therefore, a new chapter is being written in this soap opera that is giving a lot to talk about.

More information: Bloomberg