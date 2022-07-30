Amazon will close its online storage Amazon Drive

- Advertisement -

Prime, Amazon’s subscription service (which will soon increase its price in Spain) includes, as we have already told you on some occasions, a huge number of services in addition to its main feature, free shipping. From unlimited photo storage to the basic version of Prime Music and of course its video-on-demand service, Prime Video. The offer is so varied that, consequently, there are many users who do not know everything included in Prime.

A function that is not very well known, but that until now was used in a complementary way to other functions and services, is Amazon , the cloud storage service with which, at some point, the company has tried to compete against other services of the same style. However, unlike other areas in which it has managed to position its proposal well, Amazon Drive has always remained in the shadow of its rivals.

This explains to us, although it is not the main reason put forward by the company, that Amazon Drive just started the shutdown process, as reported by Amazon on its blog. The announcement was made public today, but the company has established fairly long deadlines for users to properly manage the content of their folders, in order to prevent unwanted losses from occurring.

Thus, these are the deadlines established for the closure of Amazon Drive:

October 31, 2022 : Amazon will remove the Amazon Drive app from the iOS and Android app stores.

: Amazon will remove the Amazon Drive app from the iOS and Android app stores. January 31, 2023 : As of this date, users will no longer be able to upload new files to their Amazon Drive accounts, although they will still be able to access the ones they have uploaded up to that point.

: As of this date, users will no longer be able to upload new files to their Amazon Drive accounts, although they will still be able to access the ones they have uploaded up to that point. December 31, 2023: Starting today, users will no longer be able to access their drives and files. The only exception will be photos, which at least in theory will have been automatically migrated to Amazon Photos. However, for security, we recommend that you manually check that said migration has occurred correctly.

As we can read in the Amazon publication, lThe reason for this movement is to concentrate its efforts on Google Photos, its cloud photo and video storage service, which has coexisted with Amazon Drive for a few years. A move that makes sense, since the success that Amazon Drive never achieved can be attributed to Amazon Photos, an option highly valued by its users thanks to its unlimited photo storage policy for Amazon subscribers. Prime.