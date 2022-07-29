09/22/2020 A file image of the Twitter social network logo. INTERNATIONAL POLITICS MOHAMMAD ATA / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO



A few months ago it became known that Twitter was immersed in a process of profound changes that will lead to a series of new features for the future of users around the world. One of them is the incorporation of , in the purest style of slackin the of the social network. Now this novelty has reached more and has been seen on Twitter.

According to TechCrunch, some users have already begun to have access to these States, that are tagged for tweets. A company spokesperson confirmed that this test, which is currently limited to a few select platform users, involves them determining how profitable they are.

According to the spokesman, this allows “add a status topic from a predetermined list to your tweets to give your followers more context.” Thus, according to the spokesman, users will be able to “better transmit” what we are doing at the moment.

The new Twitter Statuses

These States, which will appear at the top of the tweets launched on the platform, are predefined by a specific list. Namely, users will not be able to create their own state, but they will have to choose one of the States provided by Twitter.

They include an emoji and a short phrase. These phrases not only mark the status of the tweet, but also define what the user is doing. It has everything; “A thread”, “spoiler alert” or “AMA (Ask Me Anything)”.

Therefore, the idea is to prevent phrases that are usually found in the most common tweets from becoming part of the text and having their own status.

prepares-a-function-to-put-States-in-the-tweets.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> States in the social network. (photo: Twitter) prepares-a-function-to-put-States-in-the-tweets.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

“I don’t know how Twitter managed to launch a more embarrassing and unusable feature than cotweets in the same month, but here it is. These are all the states you can use. Custom states are not allowed”, can be read in the tweet from a user on the social platform.

This way the user can save some characters as they type, they just need to be included in the State. These States are not new, far from it, since they appeared months ago in the application code. They were discovered by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who previously warned about this development.

As usual in this type of case, it is unknown when this functionality will be available to all users. Since it has already started showing itself to some users and receiving comments, It shouldn’t take long to arrive. although it could take weeks or months.

Twitter prepares another 3 important news

9to5Google mentions a new feature that everyone will surely like, and that is the Upload photos and videos simultaneously.

This is already possible on other social networks and platforms, but so far if you want to upload multimedia to Twitter, you have to choose either upload videos or upload photos only, so it constitutes a great advance for users.

News for Twitter. (photo: Twitter)

Another includes the ability to give gifts or ‘prizes’ to tweets, with the leak of an icon of a gift under the tweet itself. It is not known if this is a function intended for Twitter Blue to further monetize user content or if it’s a simple tip function.

Finally, Twitter would also be preparing a novelty so that users include their pronouns in the profile, that is, dedicate an entire field of the biography to show the pronouns linked to that person’s gender.