The trick to use an Instagram avatar and react to Stories

when you see one History of Instagram, the user can react for a long time using different emojis, a fun way to express feelings to the person who owns said Story.

But now, wanting to personalize this reaction a bit more, an avatar can also be used. The emojis are all the same, but an avatar can be placed instead of these emoticons.

In this note TechSmart will explain how to use an avatar to react to Instagram , a new feature now available to everyone. A few months ago you could create an Instagram avatar that you could add custom stickers to, and now you can use it to react to Stories.

First you must create an Avatar on Instagram

In order to be able to react to a Story with an avatar, it is essential to have one. For this you can choose two different ways to create it. The first of them the following steps can be followed in the app owned by Goal:

1. Open Instagram.

2. Select the section of the profile.

3. Tap on the 3 horizontal lines at the top right.

4. Press on Setting.

5. Select Bill.

6. Finally tap on avatars.

The creator of Instagram Avatars is almost like the creator of Avatars of Facebook. In fact, when creating a profile picture on Instagram, you can also choose the shape of your face, eyes, eyebrows or mouth for your profile picture.

Also, when creating an Instagram profile picture, you can also choose your skin tone, hair style, body shape, and some accessories like clothes, hats, or piercings.

If you click on the icon of the mirroran image from the selfie camera will open and there you will be able to compare yourself with the profile photo that has been designed.

When you’re done, click on To finalize.

Avatars on Instagram. (photo: All Digital)

Another option to create an avatar is open the chamber of stories, choose the sticker icon and in the search engine write “Avatars” or “Avatars”.

Do not forget that once the Avatar has been created, you can save and start using it in the Stories. Also, you can change your Instagram profile picture whenever you want.

This is how you can react to Stories with an Instagram avatar

Now all you have to do is, when the user sees a story they want to reply to, click the bottom textbar, as if you were going to leave a comment for that person.

You will go to the post a comment screen to reply to the story. At the top you will see the reactions and some tabs at the top. What you have to do is click on the tab Avatar that will appear next to the Emojis.

React to a Story with an Avatar. (photo: Instagram/Jose Arana)

You will see emojis that react the same but take the form of the created avatar, so they are more personalized reactions. Here, now you just have to Click on the avatar with which you want to react.

When the user reacts, animations will be seen in the Story as an indication that a response has been submitted.

It will be appreciated that this animation is created with the avatar and emoji selected. The reaction will now appear in chat with that account as a Story, like the rest of the reactions.