The Xiaomi 13 Lite will be presented on February 26: These are its characteristics

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 13 series in global markets on 26 of February. It will be made up of Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have already been launched in the Chinese market. However, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will make its world debut at the event on February 26.

Before launch, snoopy tech has shared images of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series smartphones.

The renders reveal that the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite will come with a curved screen, while the Xiaomi 13 will have a flat screen with a flat-edge design. Leaked renders show a pill-shaped notch on the Xiaomi 13 Lite. This confirms once again that the Xiaomi 13 Lite will be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2.

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite

The Xiaomi 13 Lite was recently spotted in the Google Play Console database. According to the list, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8 GB of RAM.

will arrive with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. On the front we find two front cameras inside a pill-shaped notch and it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is also compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10 + content.

At the rear, it offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

The smartphone has a 32 MP front camera for video calls and selfies. It comes equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.

The phone offers an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes equipped with a stereo speaker setup.



