A Pixel Tablet is already on sale: here are the images

2023 is approaching, and consequently the time when Google will unveil the first tablet of the Pixel range. So far in Mountain View, probably aware of not being able to keep the secret until the launch, from time to time they have revealed some aspect of the product. The latest official advances date back to early October, when Google, during the launch event of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, spent a few words on the materials of Pixel Tablets It is on launch in 2023.

The world of rumors, however, moves regardless of Google’s initiatives. In the past few hours the insider ShrimpApplePro has posted on Twitter some images of Pixel Tablets in contexts of common use, not renderings built on the PC, in short, as Google has done on several occasions. The curious aspect of the story is that the images come from a Facebook marketplace ad where someone has been selling Pixel Tablet complete with docking station (which acts as a speaker) for 400 dollars.

Once again, therefore, Google’s checks on collaborators show that they are leaking, if someone who is part of the production chain can afford to take pictures of a quality product pre release not yet official, put them on the web and maybe sell it for real. The only one technical detail what comes out of the listing is that there will be a variant with 256GB of storage and it is probably the flagship one since the feeling is that the cheapest model will make 128 GB of space available to the user.

The Pixel Tablet in the advertisement does not look like a fake: the images correspond to those distributed by Google and compared to the Nest Hub which it closely resembles, it has a real operating system. The details also match: the almost 11-inch screen, for example, doesn’t have particularly optimized frames around it, which is consistent with Google’s goal of bringing an accessible and non-elitist device to the market by saving where you can. Not on power and intelligence, because it will have the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 chip. The compromise to keep the price at “human” levels will be sought elsewhere.