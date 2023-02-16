How to watch the Goya 2023 gala live from your phone or tablet

- Advertisement -

The most important annual meeting of Spanish cinema is held this weekend. You may not be home to see who the winners are live and direct. But, thanks to technology, you can use your phone or tablet (and even your computer) to Do not miss anything from the Goya 2023 gala.

The day chosen for this year is February 11 at the Fibes in Seville. From 7:00 p.m. the usual parade along the red carpet will begin, being the time for start of the gala at 22:00. Therefore, you can already get an idea of ​​whether you will have the possibility of being able to continue the event on TV (if you do not have the possibility of going to the Andalusian city) and, if this is not the case, resort to new technologies to know what is happening in real time.

Where does the broadcast take place?

The rights, as has been the case in recent years, are held by RTVE so it will be in La 1 where you can follow the live in case you want to see it sitting on the couch at home. But there are more options to do this. An example is access the website that the television channel we are talking about has, where there is a section for live broadcasts. The link is this.

Fibes

But if what you are looking for is to enjoy the 37th edition of the Goya on your devices. There are applications that allow you to achieve this in a simple way and without having to pay anything for it. If you have equipment that uses Android, the option is to get the development that is in the Play Store called RTVE Play. Yes, on the contrary, what you use are devices with iOS From Apple, you will find what you need to not miss anything at this link from the app store that exists from the Cupertino company.

Presenters and honor award

With all this, you will surely not miss anything that happens in the fairgrounds that we have mentioned before and you will be able to see if your favorite films (and actors) win any of the numerous awards and where Carlos Saura will be awarded the Goya de Honor -who unfortunately passed away today before being able to collect the prize-. By the way, a detail that is important: for this edition a couple of presenters who had never had the honor, are Clara Lago and Antonio de la Torre. Therefore, surely there will be some good surprise at the event and, for this reason, you should not miss it if you like movies.

