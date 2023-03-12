5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeReviewsLaptop ReviewsThe OPPO Find X6 Pro is seen with a striking rear camera...

The OPPO Find X6 Pro is seen with a striking rear camera module

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
the oppo find x6 pro is seen with a striking rear camera module
the oppo find x6 pro is seen with a striking rear camera module
- Advertisement -

OPPO will launch its long-awaited Find X6 series on March 21. It is expected that the Find X6 Pro be the main novelty, and now some filtered images show a striking design of the camera module.

The Find X6 Pro’s camera module features a circular design with three cameras and an LED flash. The upper part of the case is made of glass with a glossy finish, while the lower part is made of metal with a matte finish.

The partnership between OPPO and hasselblad, the Swedish camera manufacturer, is evident in the logo engraved in the center of the camera module. The OPPO Find X6 Pro will also feature the MariSilicon X chipwhich will improve the performance of the device’s camera.

- Advertisement -

As reported Digital ChatStation the Find X6 Pro will house a drive for triple camera Sony IMX989 + IMX890 + IMX890 on the back. All these sensors have 50 megapixels. On the front, the Find X6 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709.

The OPPO Find X6 Pro will also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, and the AnTuTu running score is expected to exceed 1.20 million points, making it a high-performance device. Under the hood, the device is expected to house a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

The high-end Realme will arrive in Spain in June: the Realme GT Performance and the Realme GT Camera confirmed

In addition to the Find X6 Pro, OPPO will also launch the Find X6 and OPPO Pad 2, which will feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, and OPPO Enco Free3 wireless headphones.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Samsung, new firmware tests for Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4

  While the entire audience of the top of the range still covered by support...
iphone

Angry Birds, the classic mobile game, is gone forever

angry Birds is one of the most successful games in the history of mobile...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.