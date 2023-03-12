the oppo find x6 pro is seen with a striking rear camera module

- Advertisement -

OPPO will launch its long-awaited Find X6 series on March 21. It is expected that the Pro be the main novelty, and now some filtered images show a striking design of the camera module.

The Find X6 Pro’s camera module features a circular design with three cameras and an LED flash. The upper part of the case is made of glass with a glossy finish, while the lower part is made of metal with a matte finish.

The partnership between OPPO and hasselblad, the Swedish camera manufacturer, is evident in the logo engraved in the center of the camera module. The OPPO Find X6 Pro will also feature the MariSilicon X chipwhich will improve the performance of the device’s camera.

As reported Digital ChatStation the Find X6 Pro will house a drive for triple camera Sony IMX989 + IMX890 + IMX890 on the back. All these sensors have 50 megapixels. On the front, the Find X6 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709.

The OPPO Find X6 Pro will also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, and the AnTuTu running score is expected to exceed 1.20 million points, making it a high-performance device. Under the hood, the device is expected to house a battery with support for 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

In addition to the Find X6 Pro, OPPO will also launch the Find X6 and OPPO Pad 2, which will feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, and OPPO Enco Free3 wireless headphones.



