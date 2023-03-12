5G News
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra aims for a May launch with unbeatable features

MobileXiaomi

Published on

By Abraham
xiaomi 13 ultra jpg 92.jpg
Xiaomi’s new smartphone came with a price of €1,399, which has set a record for the brand in our country. Now it is rumored that Xiaomi will launch another flagship smartphone in various markets as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be launched soon. According to a new leak, the Chinese smartphone maker will make its flagship Ultra available for sale in various markets. The phone is expected to be officially launched in various markets later this year. A new leak suggests that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in Q2 2023. Tipster Ice Universe revealed for the first time that the phone will launch in global markets, unlike the Xiaomi 12S Ultra which didn’t hit global markets. .

The 13 Ultra is said to keep the design of the 12S Ultra, which has a camera module layout similar to a DSLR camera lens. The 12S Ultra sported a huge circular camera module on the rear with a gold ring around it. The rest of the rear panel was finished in faux leather much like DSLR camera bodies. Following the Ice Universe leak, another insider, Snoopy Tech, revealed that the 13 Ultra will launch in May 2023.

technical characteristics

The leaked layout of the alleged 13 Ultra’s camera module suggests that the phone will have four cameras, including a periscope camera. It could also have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip or possibly the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 if Qualcomm releases one. As expected, there will be a 50MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor. The device is likely to launch with a 6.7-inch AMOLED WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a curved-edge display with a perforated cutout at the top center. The phone will launch with Android 13 and MIUI 14 above. Xiaomi is expected to launch the phone in China first, followed by other markets.

