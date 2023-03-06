5G News
Apple's MagSafe battery pack is on sale for $79 right now

Apple's MagSafe battery pack is on sale for $79 right now

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

is a handy way to keep your iPhone topped up while you’re on the go, and you can now pick one up on sale. The device has . It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen for the battery pack — it briefly dipped to $71 at one point. Still, at 20 percent off, that’s a solid deal given that it typically sells for between $85 and $91.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple

The MagSafe battery pack works with the iPhone 12 lineup as well as more recent handsets. It attaches magnetically to your phone for wireless charging, though you’ll have to check whether it’s compatible with your case if you use one. Once you attach the battery pack, it will automatically charge your iPhone. You’ll be able to see the charge level on your lock screen. Depending on your iPhone model, Apple says the battery pack can boost the battery life by up to 70 percent.

Apple closer, by law, to USB-C in Europe

For those willing to consider other options, it’s worth taking a peek at the ArcHybrid Mag from Spiegen. It’s our pick for the best MagSafe-compatible and it has the same 5000mAh capacity. However, , making it significantly less expensive than Apple’s own model. We found in our testing that the ArcHybrid Mag can charge an iPhone more quickly too.

Meanwhile, Apple’s MagSafe wireless charger is also on sale. . It’s worth noting that this is a Qi-certified charger, so if you have an iPhone 8 or later, you can use it to recharge your device.

