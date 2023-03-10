The Google I/O will be held on May 10 in Mountain View, in presence and online

- Advertisement -

Google has announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O, will be held next May 10th at the historic Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View. The event will be held in presence, with limited seats, and will be broadcast in a live streaming accessible to all.

In 2020 Google was forced to completely cancel Google I/O due to the pandemic and the following year’s edition was completely virtual. In 2022, Google I/O is back to being a face-to-face event, albeit with limited seats.

The event will kick off with a keynote speech from Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai. After that there will be over 100 technical sessions. The agenda and the complete program will be published in the coming weeks. Virtual participation is free for everyone.

The Google I/O main page resembles a tablet interface

Online registrations are now open to stay updated on programming, content, sessions, speakers and other activities dedicated to developers. All keynotes will be live and will be available upon request, and in several languages, after the event.

This year it is likely that one of the main topics that will be covered on the Google I/O stage will concern artificial intelligence, a sector in which Google is heavily investing. Therefore, it is probable that there will be further news on the development of its Universal Speech Model (USM), on its Bard chatbot, or on other technologies that allow you to generate images, write code or other.

Of course, there will also be information for developers on the development of its operating systems, Android, Wear OS. It is also possible to hypothesize some hints at the hardware with the awaited announcement of the Pixel 7a, a folding smartphone. or a tablet of which rumors have been circulating for several months by Google. A curiosity in this sense, the interface of the Google I / O 2023 site would seem to take up precisely that of a tablet or a foldable.