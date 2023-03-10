5G News
Honor Magic 5 Lite is updated: here are all the news

Honor Magic 5 Lite is updated: here are all the news

honor-magic5-lite-arrives-in-spain-with-a-120hz-oled-panel-snapdragon-695-and-a-large-battery-for-e369/">Honor Magic 5 Lite update to version MagicUI 6.1.0.135(C431E1R2P2)introducing some novelties and the February security patch. The smartphone presented in the second half of February (HERE you can find our review) therefore goes to solve some small bugs that had occurred with the firmware installed on the occasion of its debut. The update has a size of 320MB and is available for download in OTA mode. As always, if you haven’t received the notification yet, our advice is to check for the update manually by accessing the menu Settings of the smartphone.

CHANGELOG

This recommended update has optimized the communication experience, display effect, and rear camera in some scenarios. It has also incorporated a security patch.

  • Communication
    • It has optimized the communication experience in some scenarios.
  • View
    • It has optimized the display effect in some scenes.
  • Camera
    • It has tweaked the rear camera in some scenarios.
  • Safety
  • It has incorporated the Android security patch (February 2023) to ensure system security.


HONOR MAGIC 5 LITE IN BRIEF

  • display: OLED 6.67″ 2400×1080, 20:9
  • processor: Snapdragon 695
  • memory: 6/128GB
  • os: Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS
  • dual SIM
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP, f/2.45
    • rear:
      • 64MP primary, f/1.8
      • 5MP ultra wide angle and depth, f/2.2
      • 2MP macro, f/2.4
  • drums: 5100mAh, 40W charging
  • dimensions and weight: 161.6×73.9×7.9mm for 175g
  • colors: Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, Midnight Black
Tech News

The video of the wooden samurai that is fashionable on YouTube

There are times when someone's genius allows us to daydream, and on those occasions...
Android

Google, steps forward to replace cookies: new privacy settings on Chrome

Google continues quickly in the tests on the suite Privacy Sandbox, called to the...

