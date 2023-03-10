Honor Magic 5 Lite is updated: here are all the news

- Advertisement -

Honor Magic 5 Lite update to version MagicUI 6.1.0.135(C431E1R2P2)introducing some novelties and the February security patch. The smartphone presented in the second half of February (HERE you can find our review) therefore goes to solve some small bugs that had occurred with the firmware installed on the occasion of its debut. The update has a size of 320MB and is available for download in OTA mode. As always, if you haven't received the notification yet, our advice is to check for the update manually by accessing the menu Settings of the smartphone.

CHANGELOG

This recommended update has optimized the communication experience, display effect, and rear camera in some scenarios. It has also incorporated a security patch.

Communication It has optimized the communication experience in some scenarios.

View It has optimized the display effect in some scenes.

Camera It has tweaked the rear camera in some scenarios.

Safety

It has incorporated the Android security patch (February 2023) to ensure system security.



HONOR MAGIC 5 LITE IN BRIEF

display: OLED 6.67″ 2400×1080, 20:9

OLED 6.67″ 2400×1080, 20:9 processor: Snapdragon 695

Snapdragon 695 memory: 6/128GB

6/128GB os: Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12

Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS dual SIM

cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.45 rear: 64MP primary, f/1.8 5MP ultra wide angle and depth, f/2.2 2MP macro, f/2.4

drums: ,

dimensions and weight: 161.6×73.9×7.9mm for 175g

161.6×73.9×7.9mm for 175g colors: , Titanium Silver, Midnight Black

