Developer Experience: Free online cloud-native development conference

How do you win the heart of s? The Developer Experience 2022, which Heise is organizing in cooperation with VMware on October 11, will provide the answers.

On October 11, the online “Developer Experience 2022 – how to conquer the heart of a developer” will take place. The seven lectures at the event, organized by voonze Academy in cooperation with VMware, will highlight tools and techniques that enable developers to focus on their core task – coding good software. Participation in the conference is free of charge.

The presentations at the Developer Experience 2022 aim to answer the following questions, among others:

Do developers know how to use the resources required for their work?

How productive and efficient are developers when they use the provided systems and tools?

Are they aware of the tools they need for their processes and can they easily access them?

Is everything working as expected?

How much manual work is required to complete critical tasks?

Specifically, it is about an overview of the best-performing open source technologies in the Kubernetes ecosystem, shift-left approaches, the innovations in the Spring Boot 3 and Spring 6 frameworks that will be released in autumn, event-driven microservices with the Axon framework, and the potential of GitOps with ArgoCD. Josh Long will hold the keynote speech. The Spring Developer Advocate and Java Champion highlights the potential of -native Java applications. Other well-known speakers are Oliver Drotbohm, Mario-Leander Reimer, Spring co-inventor Jürgen Höller and AxonIO founder Allard Buijze. Finally, there is a field report from DATEV.

Sign up now for free

The participants can follow the Developer Experience 2022 from the comfort of their own desks, as the event will be broadcast via live stream. Nevertheless, they do not have to do without interaction options: they can interact during the lectures via chat, the speakers are also available for questions after the lecture and they can exchange ideas with like-minded people.

The conference is also available in its entirety afterwards, including access to all conference materials. Interested parties can find more information and registration options on the conference website.

