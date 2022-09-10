Some models of the iPhone 14 are already sold out until October

- Advertisement -

Apple has today opened the reservation period for the new 14 through its website and, as is tradition, the Apple Store website and the Apple Store app have been out of service a few hours before.

Both the website and the app have suffered some problems, probably due to the avalanche of users who wanted to get one of the new phones.

The availability of the new iPhone 14 is decreasing. Nearly all configurations of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are out of stock through 10-17, though in some cases you can still get your hands on the phone if you select store pickup.



The new space black color appears to be the most popular as supply is much more limited than the others.

The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus don’t face as many supply constraints as the Pro models.



