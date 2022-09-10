The Apple store is closed: iPhone 14 reservations open today

- Advertisement -

The online store is currently , since in a few hours the reservation period for the newiphone-14-14-pro-and-watch-ultra-going/"> iPhone 14 and second-generation AirPods Pro opens.

The users they can start reserving their phones from 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time).

The biggest addition to the iPhone 14 lineup is the iPhone 14Plus. It offers the same features as the iPhone 14, but brings a 6.7-inch screen to the most affordable iPhone series for the first time.

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max bring many more changes. For starters, they carry the A16 chip, which promises greater power efficiency by running on a 4nm manufacturing process for the first time.

The A16 chip also includes a dedicated “display engine,” which allows iPhone 14 Pro to run in a very low-power state while in always-on mode. This means that just like an Apple Watch, the iPhone’s lock screen no longer goes dark. Your phone will always display the time, incoming notifications, lock screen widgets, and wallpaper. The screen has also been upgraded to be even brighter when playing HDR content, rated at 1600 nits.

Apple also promises major improvements to the camera. The main camera now has a 48-megapixel resolution, and Apple will use four-pixel-in-one pixel binning to generate a 12-megapixel image to increase detail and reduce noise. The main camera can also emulate a 2x optical zoom, using only the central 12 megapixels.

- Advertisement -

The ultra wide-angle lens has also been improved with a larger sensor, which captures more light and produces images with less noise and more detailed macro shots. And just like the iPhone 14, the new Photonic Engine improves low-light capture on all cameras.

The biggest visual change is that the notch cutout design no longer exists. Instead, a pill-shaped “dynamic island” houses the Face ID camera and sensors, and adapts to what’s happening on the phone.

- Advertisement -

For example, when playing music, the island will display the current song and a mini volume display directly in the status bar. Third-party apps will also be able to display rich notifications like Live Activities on the island.



