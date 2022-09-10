Storage: ProRAW photos from iPhone 14 Pro can take up to 3 times more space

The 14 line was announced by Apple this week with a new 48MP sensor for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which allows them to capture higher quality images. However, you will need to carefully choose which storage version you want, as captured can consume up to 3 times more storage on these models.

This difference was pointed out by Steve Moser of MacRumors, who has been analyzing Xcode to find out more about Apple’s recent releases. According to Moser, an image captured using mode on the iPhone 14 can be about 75 MB in size, which is three times larger than a photo taken with the iPhone 13 Pro in the same mode, which is usually 25 MB but is only 12 MP. .

What is ProRAW mode?

ProRAW mode allows the user to save 10-bit quality images in Linear DNG, keeping more information in the file so it can be edited more flexibly in software and applications, which also results in higher memory consumption.

“ProRAW photos on the wide lens at 1× can be saved at 12 or 48 MP. Night mode, flash, and macro photos will always be saved at 12 MP.”

A ProRAW file will be approximately:

• 25 MB to 12 MP

A ProRAW file will be approximately:

• 25 MB to 12 MP

• 75 MB to 48 MP

So, if you want to use the iPhone 14 Pro’s ProRAW mode frequently without erasing old images, we recommend that you opt for the version with at least 256 GB of internal storage, as both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max do not support microSD cards for expansion.

This means that your budget should increase from US$999 to US$1,099 in the US or R$9,499 to R$10,499 in Europe, according to Apple’s official prices. It is worth mentioning that images captured in Night, Flash and Macro modes will always be saved with 12 MP consuming about 25 MB each, so you don’t have to worry if you don’t use ProRAW mode when shooting.

